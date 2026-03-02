An old prophecy shared by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has come to pass amid the US and Israel's ongoing war with Iran

In a video, the controversial Ghanaian man of God predicted the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the collapse of his regime

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah's resurfaced prophecy has triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Prominent Ghanaian man of God, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has courted attention after his old prophecy about the US and Israel's war with Iran resurfaced on social media.

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, the US and Israel launched a major military strike on Iran after talks over nuclear talks ended without an agreement.

In a video released via his Truth Social platform, President Donald J. Trump said the US military had launched what he called “major combat operations” against the Middle Eastern nation.

Trump blamed Iran for the crisis, claiming it had refused to give up its nuclear program despite intense diplomatic and military pressure from the United States.

Major targets were hit in Tehran and other parts of the country, including near the district housing the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching waves of attacks against nearby countries hosting US military bases, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

Some attacks were also aimed at America’s great regional ally, Israel, which announced that it had launched what it termed ‘preventative’ strikes against the Iranian regime.

The Iranian state news agency and officials confirmed in a public statement on Saturday, February 28, 2026, that the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed along with some influential members of his government.

Amoako Attah's prophecy about Iran's regime resurfaces

In a series of prophecies he shared during an interview on Accra-based radio station Angel FM on January 13, 2026, Amoako Attah claimed that the late Ayatollah Khamenei would die this year no matter the circumstance.

The preacher also prophesied that a political revolution would ensue in Iran in 2026.

He said:

"If you meet the Ayatollah of Iran, tell him he will go this year, even if he kills many people. Even if he eats a bag of Gari, he will die. The Iranian Revolution will happen."

In another interview with Kantanka TV on February 23, 2026, Amoako Attah reiterated his earlier prophecy by claiming that God had destined the Iranian political regime to collapse in 2026.

Amoako Attah's resurfaced prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Cuomoamanda commented:

"Oh, this man of God, I remember when he prophesied in the year 2001 that my mom would have a son. He described the boy, his name and what he would do on this earth. My mom was very sure she was done with kids just cos she was close to 40. 23 years later, the boy, my brother, is doing exactly what this Prophet prophesied!!👏👏."

Mr Kenn said:

"I have been following your prophecy, it’s all happening 🎉🎉❤️."

Suzzydeladorla wrote:

"There are still genuine men of God indeed. Prophet of our time. More fire, daddy."

Amoako Attah's old prophecy about Mexico resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amoako Attah's prophecy about Mexico resurfaced after the death of cartel leader El Mencho.

In a video, the pastor predicted attacks on Mexico during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Amoako Attah's resurfaced prophecy triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

