With a 4-0 deficit from the first leg, Barcelona face a near-impossible task against Atletico Madrid

Every move and every performance tonight could define Hansi Flick's team's 2025/26 season

With Lewandowski out, attention and all eyes will be on three Barcelona players who must step up

Facing a four-goal deficit against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, Barcelona confronts what many would call an insurmountable obstacle in their quest to reach the Copa del Rey final.

Atletico were in excellent form during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals, scoring all four goals in the space of 45 minutes in the first half, as Barcelona faltered across the board.

According to Flashscore, an Eric Garcia own goal put the 2014 La Liga champions ahead at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on February 12.

Despite dominating early possession, Barcelona were ruthlessly punished by Atlético Madrid. Antoine Griezmann increased the tally inside 15 minutes, followed by goals from Ademola Lookman and Liverpool target Julian Alvarez, leaving Barça 4-0 down by halftime.

Barcelona’s brief chances, including Fermín Lopez hitting the woodwork and Pau Cubarsí’s disallowed goal, came to nothing, while Eric García was sent off late.

Meanwhile, Atlético’s victory marked their first Copa del Rey win over Barcelona in nine attempts, handed Hansi Flick his first defeat in the competition, and dealt a severe blow to Barça’s hopes of a 33rd title.

Can Barcelona stage a comeback vs. Atletico?

Recent history has shown that when it comes to defying the impossible, few clubs embody hope like Barcelona.

According to Barca Universal, in 2013, they overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit against AC Milan with a stunning 4-0 victory at Camp Nou.

Even more remarkable was the 2017 remontada against PSG, when they clawed back from a 4-0 first-leg loss to claim a 6-1 triumph in the dying moments.

That same never-say-die attitude has defined the 2025/26 campaign. Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona have collected more points from losing positions than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues.

In the Champions League, they staged dramatic comebacks after falling behind against Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Prague, and Copenhagen. Throughout the season, this squad has shown that a deficit on the scoreboard is never the end.

5 Barcelona players who must step up

Great comebacks are usually fueled by players rising to the occasion with outstanding performances.

Therefore, YEN.com.gh takes a look at 3 players who must take charge and perform at their very best to make the comeback possible.

1. Lamine Yamal

Robert Lewandowski will miss this clash due to an eye injury, and Raphinha seems to have lost his sharpness after returning from the sidelines, meaning all eyes are on the 18-year-old sensation.

2. Joan Garcia

Joan Garcia conceded four goals in the first leg and will need to deliver a stronger performance this time, even if not all of the goals were directly his fault.

3. Ferran Torres

With Lewandowski out, Ferran Torres seems the natural choice to lead the line. Yet, his recent form has been underwhelming, as he failed to score or assist throughout February. In a match of this magnitude, if Flick decides to trust the ex-Manchester City man, he cannot afford to disappoint.

Barcelona player ratings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh provided a full analysis of Barcelona’s player ratings after their heavy 4-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

It was a night to forget for many in the squad, with several players receiving harshly low marks following a disastrous first-half collapse at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

