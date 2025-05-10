Ex-Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has shared his list of businesses in the country after years of professional football

Rashid Sumaila’s RS Washing Bay offers vehicle cleaning services, tapping into a steady demand in urban areas

The ex-Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs player has surpised many Ghanaians with his meticulous investment

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Ghana Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila has demonstrated that a successful career in football can lead to lucrative ventures off the pitch.

Sumaila has revealed his diverse portfolio of businesses, showcasing a range of entrepreneurial activities that reflect a well-thought-out strategy for life beyond football.

Former Ghana Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila owns a host of businesses in Ghana. Imge credit: sumailarashid

Source: Getty Images

From a washing bay to a barbering salon, the former Asante Kotoko player is leveraging his football earnings to create sustainable wealth.

This article delves into Rashid Sumaila’s business journey and how he is securing his future with smart investments.

Rashid Sumaila's businesses in Ghana

Rashid Sumaila’s football career was filled with impressive moments, playing for notable clubs like Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, and Asante Kotoko in Ghana.

But as many professional athletes discover, the sporting world can be unpredictable, and a solid financial foundation is essential for the future.

Sumaila appears to have understood this early on and has used his earnings to invest in a variety of business ventures.

Ex-Ghana and Asante Kotoko defender Rashid Sumaila spotted in his mansion in Ghana. Image credit: sumailarashid

Source: Instagram

Sumaila’s investment strategy is unique because he hasn’t limited himself to just one sector.

He has branched out into different fields that cater to a wide demographic. Each of these ventures plays a crucial role in ensuring that his post-football life is both comfortable and prosperous.

1.RS Washing Bay

One of the first businesses Rashid Sumaila launched is RS Washing Bay, a service that is crucial in every city.

Car washing services are in constant demand, especially in urban centers where people spend a lot of time commuting.

It's an excellent way for him to ensure a steady cash flow while contributing to the cleanliness and aesthetics of his community.

Watch all the five businesses of Rashid Sumaila in the video below.

2.A mechanic shop

Alongside his washing bay, the ex-Black Stars player has ventured into owning a mechanic shop.

This is a logical extension of his washing bay business. The mechanic shop provides essential services to vehicle owners, offering repairs, servicing, and routine maintenance.

The automobile industry in Ghana, like in many countries, is growing rapidly, with a significant number of people owning cars, trucks, and motorbikes.

With Sumaila’s experience with football teams, it’s likely that he’s applying the same discipline and leadership skills to ensure the mechanic shop operates efficiently, offering quality service to customers in need of vehicle repairs.

3.A provision store

In addition to the automobile-based businesses, Rashid Sumaila has also opened a provision store. Provision stores are integral to everyday life in Ghana, offering everything from food items to household products.

By opening this type of business, Sumaila is catering to the daily needs of the average consumer, positioning himself in a business that is resilient to economic changes.

Through his provision store, Sumaila is contributing to the local economy, providing jobs, and offering convenience to his community.

This business aligns perfectly with his strategy to diversify his investments in industries with high demand and low volatility.

4.Laundry

Rashid Sumaila’s portfolio also includes a laundry. This business represent his focus on service-based enterprises, which cater to people’s everyday needs.

In Ghana, as in many other countries, this type of service is in high demand, especially in urban centers where time is a premium.

5.Barbering salon

The barbering salon further adds to Sumaila’s diverse business portfolio in the country as the 2014 World Cup player for Ghana invests his hard-earned football money wisely.

With the growing fashion culture in Ghana, barbering salons are always bustling with customers.

Rashid Sumaila's mansion in Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Rashid Sumaila's showing of his beautiful mansion in Ghana as he invited friends to have a good time together.

The former Ghana Premier League icon, highly respected for his low-key life, won the league with the Porcupine Warriors before moving overseas.

Sumaila is the latest Ghanaian football figure to attract attention following Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper Benjamin Asare who was recently gifted a new car by one Alhaji Seidu Agongo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh