The road to the 2026 Ballon d’Or is wide open, but only one will seize football’s ultimate individual crown

The Ballon d’Or race is reaching a boiling point, but with goals flying in, records tumbling, and a World Cup around the corner, it promises to be tense

Lamine Yamal is not expected to win the award this year after losing to Ousmane Dembele in 2025

As the 2025/26 football campaign enters its decisive stretch, the battle to succeed Ousmane Dembele as Ballon d’Or holder is gathering serious momentum.

Several global stars are pushing their claims with dazzling performances for club and country. Here’s a refreshed look at 10 leading contenders for this year's top prize.

Mbappe is ahead in the latest 2026 Ballon d'Or Power Rankings as Lamine Yamal drops. Image credit: Quality Sport Images, France Football

Ballon d'Or 2026 race

1. Kylian Mbappe

According to talkSPORT, Kylian Mbappe is tipped as the frontrunner for 2026. After finishing third in 2023, the French superstar looks ready to go one better.

The Real Madrid forward has already struck 38 goals in just 33 games, closing in on last season’s 44-goal tally. A proven World Cup performer with 12 goals across two tournaments, the 2018 winner could dominate again on football’s biggest stage.

2. Declan Rice

Rice is enjoying a defining season at Arsenal. According to Transfermarkt, he has four goals and 11 assists in 39 matches; his leadership and set-piece precision have powered the Gunners to the Premier League summit.

If Arsenal clinch their first title since 2004, Rice could become the club’s first Ballon d’Or winner, and England’s first since 2001, marking a historic milestone.

3. Lamine Yamal

Still only 18, Yamal already feels destined for greatness. After finishing runner-up in the 2025 Ballon d’Or vote, the Barcelona prodigy continues to dazzle.

His starring role at Euro 2024 signaled his arrival, and with time firmly on his side, he could challenge Ronaldo Nazário’s record as the youngest-ever winner.

4. Harry Kane

No doubt that Kane’s move to Bayern Munich has elevated his legacy. Despite 41 goals last season, he placed 13th in the 2025 voting.

Now, with 32 goals already this term and another World Cup looming, England’s captain has the perfect platform to surge up the rankings if silverware follows.

5. Erling Haaland

Haaland’s numbers remain jaw-dropping. Since joining Manchester City, the teammate of Antoine Semenyo has smashed 153 goals in 184 games.

A consistent Golden Boot contender, the Norwegian goal machine is always in the Ballon d’Or conversation thanks to relentless scoring consistency.

6. Vitinha

Vitinha’s elegance and composure define his game. With 16 goal contributions this season, the Portuguese playmaker continues to dictate tempo and deliver decisive moments. His growing influence makes him a dark-horse candidate in 2026.

7. Michael Olise

Under Vincent Kompany at Bayern, Olise has flourished. The former Crystal Palace star boasts 13 goals and 25 assists this season, leading the Bundesliga assist charts. Another record-breaking campaign could push him firmly into Ballon d’Or contention.

8. Ousmane Dembele

The reigning champion started strongly before injury interrupted his rhythm. However, six Ligue 1 goals early in 2026 signal a return to peak form. Back-to-back Ballon d’Or triumphs would cement his place among modern greats, but based on the current situation, it looks like an uphill battle for him.

9. Lionel Messi

Even in the twilight of his career, Lionel Messi keeps defying time. Closing in on 900 career goals, the eight-time winner remains decisive for Inter Miami. If he inspires another MLS Cup run and helps Argentina excel at the World Cup, don’t rule out one final surprise chapter.

10. Raphinha

Raphinha has thrived at Barcelona, winning two LaLiga titles and chasing another. Though injuries have limited him this term, his flair and creativity remain crucial. A strong finish to the season could reignite his Ballon d’Or ambitions.

Mbappe tipped to win 2026 Ballon d'Or

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that Florentino Perez expressed confidence that the Real Madrid star, Kylian Mbappe, will secure the prestigious award after an outstanding campaign.

Perez hailed the 2018 World Cup winner’s remarkable consistency and influence, insisting the Frenchman operates on a completely different level and possesses everything required to win football’s most coveted individual honour.

