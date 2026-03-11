An oracle cat has predicted the outcome of the Champions League blockbuster between Real Madrid and Manchester City

The two sides will face off for the 16th time in Europe’s premier club competition, with their head-to-head record perfectly balanced

The first leg is set for Wednesday, March 11, at the Bernabéu, before the return leg takes place a week later at the Etihad

The upcoming UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City has taken an unusual twist after a football-predicting cat tipped the Spanish giants to win the first leg.

The light-hearted forecast has added more intrigue ahead of another high-profile European showdown between two sides that have become familiar rivals in recent seasons.

According to BBC Sport, this meeting marks the fifth straight campaign in which the clubs have crossed paths in the knockout stage of the competition.

Madrid reached this stage after edging past Benfica in the playoff round. City, meanwhile, secured their place in the last-16 after finishing eighth during the league phase of the tournament.

Historically, the rivalry has been evenly balanced. In 15 previous encounters, each club has claimed five victories, with the remaining five matches ending in a draw.

With two more fixtures scheduled in this tie, the matchup will become the third-most-played pairing in Champions League history, according to Goal.

Oracle cat backs Madrid to beat Man City

Adding an unusual element to the buildup, a predicting cat known as Nimbus Pronos has offered its verdict on the first leg.

During its now-famous prediction ritual, Nimbus was placed on a table with three bowls labelled 'Real Madrid', 'Draw', and 'Man City'.

The cat calmly walked across the surface, paused to survey the options, then began eating from the bowl marked Madrid.

The act was interpreted as a sign that Los Blancos would triumph in the opening encounter.

Watch the video:

While some supporters may view the prediction as mere entertainment, Nimbus has built a reputation for accuracy.

The feline oracle previously made successful calls on the FIFA Club World Cup final and also predicted the outcome of a Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Coaches share thoughts before UCL showdown

Madrid will head into the fixture with several injury concerns. Reports indicate that up to six players could miss the match, including Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Carreras.

Despite those setbacks, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa insists his players must approach the contest with confidence.

"We must never feel inferior to anyone. We know how good Manchester City are, their coach, their players, but we'll look them straight in the eyes. Playing a Champions League knockout tie motivates me, and as a coach, facing the best in the world is very motivating. It will be a great experience," he said, as quoted by UEFA.

City manager Pep Guardiola also sounded optimistic about his side’s condition heading into the match.

"We arrive better in terms of where we are with the squad. Last season, we arrived fatigued and had few players available. When you have everyone fit and playing in many competitions and games, it is better to rotate. Fresh legs and fresh minds."

Supercomputer disagrees with oracle cat's prediction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a supercomputer predicted the Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Man City at the Bernabéu Stadium.

According to the prediction, City are favourites to win Wednesday’s match, with Pep Guardiola’s side given a 45.5% chance of victory.

