Thierry Henry questioned Barcelona’s consistency and suggested they must find better balance to be strong contenders for the UEFA Champions League

FC Bayern Munich impressed with a dominant 6–1 win over Atalanta, strengthening their case as one of the teams capable of winning the competition

Arsenal also received praise after winning all eight matches in the league phase, with Henry placing them among the leading contenders for the trophy

Thierry Henry has raised concerns about Barcelona’s chances of winning the Champions League this season, suggesting that Arsenal and Bayern Munich may be better positioned to lift the trophy.

Barcelona looked set to suffer a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 clash against Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Thierry Henry Sends Strong Arsenal Message After Bayern Thrash Atalanta

However, Lamine Yamal stepped up in injury time to convert a penalty, earning Hansi Flick’s side a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.

At the same time, Bayern Munich produced a dominant display, cruising to a 6-1 victory away to Atalanta. The German champions were also able to leave Harry Kane on the bench as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will take to the pitch on Wednesday night when they travel to face Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their own last-16 tie.

The Gunners were the only team to win all eight of their matches during the Champions League league phase.

Thierry Henry makes Arsenal Champions League claim

Speaking after Tuesday’s results, Henry questioned Barcelona’s ability to maintain consistent performances and said he currently views Bayern Munich and Arsenal as stronger contenders to win the Champions League.

“I think that Bayern is way more balanced than Barcelona in terms of how they attack, how they shift places,” Henry said while speaking on CBS Sports.

“You will see, whoever it is, it can be the winger inside, the striker like we saw with Nicolas Jackson on the right, they know what they need to do, they press well, they’re very difficult to beat at times.

“It looks like at Barcelona sometimes, you have the tie against Atletico in the Copa del Rey where they lost 4-0 and it could’ve been 6-0 or 7-0 to Atletico, then you bring it back to Barca and then it could have been 6-0, 7-0, 8-0 to you.

“They need to find that consistency and that balance if they want to win and be considered one of the hot favourites to win it – I still think they are.

“But that balance sometimes that they don’t have make me turn a tiny bit more to Bayern and Arsenal.”

Jamie Carragher also weighed in on the debate, adding: “I think Bayern or Arsenal would beat Barcelona.”

