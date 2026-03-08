Pep Guardiola has been handed a two-match touchline ban after Manchester City progressed to the sixth round of the FA Cup

The Spanish manager received the sanction during City’s comeback victory over Newcastle United in the knockout tie

However, the ban will not apply to the EFL Cup final against Arsenal scheduled for March 22

Pep Guardiola will miss two domestic fixtures after receiving a suspension during Manchester City’s 3-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday, March 7.

The City manager was shown a yellow card after confronting fourth official Lewis Smith while defending his players during the tense encounter.

Why Guardiola faces 2-game ban

According to BBC Sport, that booking turned out to be his sixth of the campaign, automatically triggering a two-match touchline ban.

The ban means Guardiola will be absent from the dugout when City face West Ham United in the Premier League on March 14.

He will also sit out the FA Cup quarter-final scheduled for the weekend of April 4 and 5.

However, the punishment will not prevent him from leading his team in the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on March 22, since the suspension applies only to league and FA Cup matches.

The sanction arrived on a night that otherwise delivered positive news for the Sky Blues as they progressed to the sixth round of the FA Cup.

Interestingly, the evening did not begin well for the visitors. Harvey Barnes struck first for Newcastle in the eighteenth minute, sending the home crowd into celebration.

City responded with composure. Savinho brought the sides level before Omar Marmoush stepped forward with a decisive performance, scoring twice to seal the comeback.

The result continued City’s dominance over Newcastle this season, marking the fourth meeting between the clubs and the fourth victory for Guardiola’s side.

Yet the turning point for the manager came on the touchline. Guardiola reacted strongly after Kieran Trippier fouled Jeremy Doku, prompting the confrontation that ultimately earned him the caution.

Guardiola reacts to 2-game ban

Speaking after the game, Guardiola reacted with a mixture of frustration and humour.

"I will tell you something: we have all the records in this country, all of them, despite everything," he said, as cited by SportBIBLE.

"We have the record of the manager with the most yellow cards. I want all records, and now I have it, two-game ban now, and I will go on holidays for the next two games."

He also defended his decision to challenge the officials.

"There are things after 10 years I cannot understand. Review the action. Of course I'm going to defend Doku and all my teams."

Before serving the suspension, Guardiola will still lead his side during their next European assignment when City travel to face Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on March 11.

Man City warned ahead of UCL showdown

