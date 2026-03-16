Chelsea have reached a settlement with the Premier League following an investigation into historical rule breaches

The case relates to undisclosed third-party payments made between 2011 and 2018 during the ownership of Roman Abramovich

An independent commission concluded the club failed to fully disclose certain financial dealings, leading to sanctions after the investigation

Chelsea have reportedly been hit with a transfer ban and a substantial financial penalty after breaching Premier League regulations.

The London club have agreed to a settlement with the Premier League that includes a fine of £10.75 million.

Chelsea Hit With Transfer Ban and Heavy Fine After Premier League Settlement

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from The Sun, sanctions are linked to historical transfer dealings that were investigated by the league.

The report also states that Chelsea have received an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban, while a one-year first-team transfer ban has also been imposed but suspended for a period of two years.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported that the club accepted both punishments following the conclusion of the Premier League’s investigation.

According to Jacobs, a statement from the league said:

“Chelsea has accepted, among other things, that the making of these payments, as well as the failure to disclose them to the League, constituted a breach of the requirement to act in good faith towards the League.”

Jacobs further explained the findings of the independent panel:

“An Independent Commission has handed Chelsea a £10.75 million fine for breaches of the Premier League’s rules relating to Financial Reporting, Third Party Investment and Youth Development under Roman Abramovich.”

“It was established that between 2011 and 2018, undisclosed payments by third parties associated with the club were made to players, unregistered agents and other third parties.”

Despite the sanctions, Chelsea have been active in the transfer market during the 2025/26 season, bringing in several high-profile signings including João Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho, Estevão Willian, Jorrel Hato, Liam Delap, Dário Essugo, Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Páez.

At present, Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League standings, one point behind Liverpool FC.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United FC in their most recent league match at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior’s side will return to action on Tuesday night when they face Paris Saint‑Germain in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash, trailing 5-2 from the first leg.

Source: YEN.com.gh