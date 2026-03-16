Pep Guardiola's decision to cancel Manchester City's Tuesday training session before the Real Madrid clash could result in a UEFA sanction

The Premier League heavyweights were totally outclassed by the Spanish masters during the first leg in Madrid

Antoine Semenyo and his Man City teammates are aiming for one of the competition's biggest comebacks

Pep Guardiola’s choice to give his players a day off instead of holding a training session on the eve of Manchester City’s crucial Champions League clash with Real Madrid could prove costly for the club.

The Premier League side are set to welcome the Spanish heavyweights to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, March 17, for the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

Manchester City faces a potential punishment from UEFA before their clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Manchester. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

City enter the pivotal clash under intense pressure after a crushing 3–0 defeat in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium last week, with Federico Valverde delivering a sensational hat-trick.

The result leaves Pep Guardiola’s squad with a daunting task if they are to overturn the deficit and keep their Champions League ambitions alive.

Antoine Semenyo and his teammates must now engineer a remarkable comeback in front of their home fans to eliminate the 15-time European champions and reach the quarter-finals.

Guardiola cancels training before Real Madrid match

However, in a surprising development, Guardiola reportedly chose not to hold a training session on the eve of the high-stakes second-leg clash with Real Madrid.

Reports from the Manchester Evening News indicate the Spaniard has instead given his players a full day off.

Manchester City reportedly did not train on Monday before their Champions League Round of 16 showdown against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Image credit: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Cityzens returned from Madrid last week and immediately travelled to London for a Premier League fixture at West Ham United FC, drawing 1–1.

The result, combined with leaders Arsenal winning their match, has left City further behind in the Premier League title race. Following the West Ham clash, City held a recovery session in Manchester on Sunday, March 15.

Guardiola believes that rest, rather than intense training, is the best preparation for Semenyo and his teammates ahead of the monumental challenge against Madrid, as SPORTbible noted.

The squad will return on Tuesday for final tactical rehearsals, ahead of what could potentially be City’s last Champions League fixture of the season, according to Al Jazeera.

Why Man City face potential UEFA punishment

Meanwhile, according to the Independent, Manchester City may be subject to disciplinary measures from UEFA after cancelling Tuesday's training session that was scheduled to be broadcast globally.

Uefa Article 78 reads:

“If a club does not hold a full training session on the day before the match, alternative arrangements must be made in agreement with Uefa to provide the media with access to a minimum of 15 minutes of the team’s preparation (e.g. stadium walk-around).

“Training sessions on the day before the match may be broadcast live regardless of location, and clubs must provide facilities for such live broadcasts, including cable routes and parking for TV vehicles.”

For now, the governing body has not reacted to Man City's training boycott, as Guardiola's men hope for a miracle against the competition's most successful club.

2025/26 Champions League favourites

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the latest Opta Supercomputer's Champions League favourite predictions ahead of the Round of 16 second legs.

The fresh projections see Arsenal installed as the team most likely to clinch this year's UCL, as Bayern Munich follows closely.

Source: YEN.com.gh