Chelsea have been dealt a major setback ahead of their Champions League return leg against PSG after captain Reece James suffered an injury

The 26-year-old, a key figure in Chelsea’s setup, is expected to miss crucial matches as the season nears its conclusion

The Blues currently trail PSG by three goals and face an uphill task to overturn the deficit - especially without their skipper

Chelsea captain Reece James could be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a fresh hamstring injury, just days after signing a new long-term contract with the club.

The defender will miss Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, March 17.

The Blues, who form a huddle at the centre circle before kickoffs, head into the match trailing 5-2 from the first leg, making their task even tougher without their influential captain.

Reece James is set to be sidelined for weeks after suffering a hamstring injury. Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

Reece James suffers hamstring injury

Speaking about the injury, Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior admitted the setback could keep James out for a while.

"It could be," he said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"With a hamstring injury, it is never great. We can hopefully get him scanned and find out the full extent and then we will know more because we know how important he is and what a leader he is in the group.

"He felt something in his hamstring at the end of the game against Newcastle. It's really frustrating and a disappointing one for us."

James had managed to stay relatively injury-free this season after several disrupted campaigns, making this latest setback a major concern for Chelsea.

The club are entering a decisive stretch of the season as they push to secure Champions League football for next term while also chasing silverware.

According to Sky Sports, the right back has now suffered his tenth hamstring injury since December 2020, underlining the recurring nature of the problem.

Season Days Lost Injuries Games Missed 2019/20 144 days 4 12 2020/21 41 days 2 5 2021/22 88 days 4 17 2022/23 152 days 6 30 2023/24 207 days 2 41 2024/25 111 days 3 26 2025/26 19 days 2 5

The timing of the injury could hardly be worse. Chelsea has slipped to sixth in the Premier League after winning just one of their last five matches, placing extra pressure on the squad in the final weeks of the campaign.

James had looked set to be included in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming March friendlies.

However, the injury means he will miss the games against Uruguay and Japan.

Reece James' injury will be a big blow for Chelsea as the season nears its conclusion. Photo by Izzy Poles - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea fitness news update

While James' injury is an undeniable blow to a struggling Chelsea side, there was better news on the training ground as Brazilian youngster Estevão Willian returned to training on Monday after missing six matches with a hamstring injury.

Defender Levi Colwill was also present as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery.

Goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen did not take part because of a groin issue, while right back Malo Gusto was absent through illness.

Chelsea slapped with ban and heavy fine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea were handed a transfer ban and a heavy fine after breaching Premier League regulations.

The London club reached a settlement with the league, agreeing to pay a £10.75 million penalty.

Source: YEN.com.gh