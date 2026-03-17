The official GFA mouthpiece has explained why only one domestic league player was included in Otto Addo’s recent Black Stars squad

He explained that the German-trained tactician prioritised form and versatility over solely local talent in team selection

Addo released his 26-man list for the friendlies against Austria and Germany on Monday, with Benjamin Asare as the sole local representative

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has explained why only one player from the domestic league was included in the latest squad announced by head coach Otto Addo.

When the 26-man list for the upcoming friendlies against Austria and Germany was unveiled on Monday, March 17, Benjamin Asare stood out as the only player from the Ghana Premier League to make the cut.

Benjamin Asare is the only local player in Otto Addo’s Black Stars roster for the games against Austria and Germany. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @HeartsOfOakGH/X.

Source: Twitter

The Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper’s inclusion did not come as a surprise, as he remains the safest pair of hands for the Black Stars.

In the days leading up to the announcement, several home-based players had been tipped for a possible call-up.

Among them were Asare’s clubmates Solomon Agbasi and defender Kelvin Osei Asibey. Bibiani Gold Stars forward and current top-flight top scorer Atta Kumi also got a shout.

Asante Kotoko midfielder Hubert Gyau and Medeama SC star Salim Adams were all mooted as potential players to be named in Otto Addo's roster. In the end, however, only Asare earned a place in the squad.

Why Asare is the only local player

Addressing the debate, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum said the decision was based purely on performance analysis rather than a disregard for domestic talent.

Speaking on Asempa FM, he explained that the technical team had carefully assessed players across the Ghana Premier League before settling on the final list.

"Otto Addo, together with his technical team, has been watching the Ghana Premier League, and they have been doing their own analysis on the players," he said, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

"If you want to bring in any player, you will have to look at the numbers, performance and versatility before a decision will have to be made.

"It is not about overlooking any local player because we have other players in Europe who did not make the cut," Asante Twum added.

Local representation in Black Stars squads at the World Cup has dropped in recent tournaments. Photo credit: AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Local players in Ghana's WC story

Historically, local players have had limited representation in Ghana’s World Cup squads. At the country’s first appearance in 2006, four players from the domestic league made the final list.

The number dropped to three in 2010. In 2014, only one home-based player, goalkeeper Stephen Adams of Aduana Stars, was selected.

At the last tournament in 2022, just two locally based players made the squad: Ibrahim Danlad (then of Asante Kotoko) and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (then of Hearts of Oak).

With three months remaining before the next World Cup, the chances of many domestic players breaking into the final list appear slim.

Meanwhile, Ghana will begin the friendly series against Austria at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna on March 27 before facing four-time world champions Germany in Stuttgart on March 30.

Veteran coach criticises Black Stars call-up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran coach J. E. Sarpong has questioned the quality of the Black Stars squad ahead of the international friendlies.

He believes the team lacks enough players competing consistently at the highest level.

Source: YEN.com.gh