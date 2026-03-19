Ghanaians have shared their reactions after Harry Kane’s stunning performance in Bayern Munich’s Champions League rout of Atalanta

His brace against the Italian side took his tally in the Champions League to a new high, making him the most prolific English player in the tournament’s history

The 32-year-old will lead England at the 2026 World Cup later this year, with the clash against Ghana already being tipped by many as a headline fixture

Ghanaian football fans were left both amazed and uneasy after Harry Kane delivered an impressive performance in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, March 18.

The Bayern Munich striker was in devastating form as his side brushed aside Atalanta 10-2 across two legs to reach the quarter-finals.

Harry Kane is the first English player to reach 50 Champions League goals. Photo by Sebastian Widmann - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

What began as a night focused on Bayern’s goalkeeping concerns quickly turned into a showcase of Kane’s brilliance.

There had been fears the German giants would have to rely on 16-year-old academy goalkeeper Leonard Prescott, but Jonas Urbig passed a late fitness test to start. From there, the spotlight shifted entirely to Kane.

Kane stars as Bayern rout Atalanta

The England captain went into the game on 48 Champions League goals. By the final whistle, he had reached 50, per Sofascore.

A first-half penalty and a sensational second-half strike sealed the milestone in just 66 appearances, matching Lionel Messi and reaching the mark quicker than Cristiano Ronaldo, according to BBC Sport.

His opener came from the penalty spot after an earlier attempt was ruled out due to the goalkeeper stepping off his line. But it was his second that truly lit up the night.

Locked between Kamaldeen Sulemana and Isak Hien, Kane twisted his way through both players before unleashing a fierce strike into the roof of the net. It was a moment of pure class that left fans in awe.

Black Stars fans react to Kane's goal

The goal quickly sparked reactions across Ghana, with many supporters turning their attention to the looming clash between England and Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With Kane in this kind of form, some fans admitted concern about what lies ahead for the Black Stars.

Ghanaians are uneasy after Harry Kane's Champions League brace against Atalanta on March 18, 2026. Photos by Image Photo Agency/Getty, @MusialaEra/X and Franck Fife/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

@GmnKwasi dreaded:

"Will Benjamin Asare stop doing those for lyfe for lyfe tins and focus on the heat coming his way in June? Cos wei de3 even Robert Mensah sef go wire."

@MaxyWells1 teased Ghana's No.1 goalkeeper:

"Benjamin Asare I hope you’re watching."

@Qwodjoking chimed in:

"Hmmm the job go hard o."

@BoamahImanuel added:

"We're cooked."

@KwakuEliq offered a bit of belief:

"Djiku no go gree."

The reactions capture the mood ahead of a high-stakes Group L meeting on June 23, where England and Ghana will face off.

Before that, the Black Stars will fine-tune preparations with friendlies against Austria and Germany, tests that could prove vital as they gear up to face one of the most lethal forwards in world football.

Ex-Arsenal star backs Ghana to shine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Quincy Owusu-Abeyie believes Ghana can make a strong impact on football’s biggest stage.

The former Arsenal winger urged fans to remain positive ahead of the tournament, which kicks off in three months.

Source: YEN.com.gh