SL Benfica coach José Mourinho is mourning the loss of a trusted ally following the death of Silvino Louro

The veteran Portuguese goalkeeping coach passed away at the age of 67 after a prolonged illness

High-profile figures, including John Terry and Julio César, were among those who took to social media to pay tribute

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José Mourinho and the wider football community have been left in mourning following the death of long-time aide Silvino Louro.

The former goalkeeping coach passed away on March 19 at the age of 67 after a prolonged illness, bringing to an end a career that quietly shaped some of the game’s greatest shot-stoppers.

Louro spent nearly two decades working alongside Mourinho, forming a trusted partnership that stretched across Europe’s elite clubs.

José Mourinho pens a heartfelt tribute to trusted aide and former goalkeeping coach Silvino Louro, who died on March 19, 2026. Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

From FC Porto to Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, he remained a constant figure in Mourinho’s backroom staff until their professional journey ended in 2018.

Before moving into coaching, Louro enjoyed a long playing career as a goalkeeper.

He later built a reputation as a meticulous coach, working closely with elite names such as Petr Čech, Vítor Baía, Júlio César, Iker Casillas and David de Gea.

José Mourinho, top stars mourn Silvino Louro

Mourinho, now in charge of SL Benfica, shared a deeply personal tribute on Instagram, posting black and white images alongside a heartfelt message.

"Now I cry, but I'll be able to laugh, laugh a lot, talk about you, remember every moment. In the Mourinho family you are loved, and you'll stay alive. I'll continue to listen to you before each game "bro it's going to be fine". Rest easy, little hands."

According to the Daily Mail, the Special One was not alone in mourning Louro, with several of his former players – many of whom had worked closely with the veteran coach – also paying tribute. John Terry, who captained Chelsea during that era, wrote:

"RIP My friend. What a great man."

Petr Čech also paid tribute, sharing a photo from their time together with a simple message:

"R.I.P."

David de Gea reacted with a heartfelt emoji tribute, reflecting the bond Louro built with the goalkeepers he mentored.

The late Silvino Louro and Jose Mourinho's professional journey ended after the latter was relieved of his duties at Manchester United. Photo by John Peters.

Source: Getty Images

His former clubs also honoured his memory. Inter Milan said:

"FC Internazionale Milano would like to express its condolences on the passing of Silvino de Almeida Louro, the Inter first-team goalkeeping coach from 2008 to 2010. The club's thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

Real Madrid added:

"Real Madrid C. F., its president, and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Silvino Louro, Real Madrid's goalkeeping coach from 2010 to 2013. Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences, affection, and sympathy to his family, colleagues, clubs, and all his loved ones."

Louro’s passing leaves a deep void, not only for those who worked closely with him but also for a generation of goalkeepers shaped by his quiet expertise.

Mourinho fumes after traitor insults

In a separate publication, YEN.com.gh reported that José Mourinho reacted angrily after being called a “traitor” by an FC Porto assistant coach on March 8.

The incident came after a thrilling 2-2 draw between Benfica and Porto, a club Mourinho managed between 2002 and 2004.

Source: YEN.com.gh