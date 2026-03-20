Luka Modrić has temporarily handed his Ballon d’Or to AC Milan in a touching gesture to the club

The 40-year-old, who joined at the start of the 2025/26 season, has quickly established himself as a key figure for the Rossoneri

Modrić explained that the decision to share the prestigious award was his way of giving back to the club that offered him the opportunity to live out a long-held dream

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Veteran midfielder Luka Modrić has temporarily gifted his 2018 Ballon d’Or to AC Milan, offering fans a rare chance to see one of football’s most prestigious individual awards up close.

The Croatian captain made the gesture on March 19, with the trophy set to be displayed at the club’s museum inside Casa Milan.

Luka Modrić donates his 2018 Ballon d’Or to AC Milan in a heartwarming gesture. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images, Giuseppe Cottini and Paolo Bruno.

Source: Getty Images

Why Modric gifted his Ballon d'Or

The exhibit will feature quotes and images that trace Modrić's remarkable journey in football.

The move reflects a deep personal connection between the midfielder and the Rossoneri, one that stretches back to his childhood, long before his move to Italy last summer.

Explaining his decision, Modric said, as quoted by Milan's website:

"From the very first day I wore this jersey, I felt something truly special: for me, being a player for this club means fulfilling a dream," said Luka Modrić.

"Sharing my Ballon d'Or with our [AC Milan] fans, who have shown me incredible support in every match over the past months, is my way of giving something back. Forza Milan!"

Watch the video on X:

Modric’s football legacy and impact at Milan

The Ballon d’Or remains one of the defining achievements of Modrić's career.

In 2018, he edged out former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award, becoming the first player to break the long-standing dominance of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Luka Modrić is an integral member of Massimiliano Allegri's AC Milan side this season. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

He also became the first Croatian to claim the honour after a historic year that included a third straight Champions League title and a run to the World Cup final with Croatia.

Now at Milan, Modric has quickly grown into a fan favourite. He has made 31 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and three assists, per Transfermarkt.

Watch highlights of Modric's performance at AC Milan on YouTube:

The 40-year-old, who co-owns Swansea City, and his Milan teammates would hope the Rossoneri continue their push in Serie A, where they trail Inter Milan at the top of the table by eight points with nine games to spare.

The midfielder is also expected to lead Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this summer, where they have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Ghana.

By placing his Ballon d’Or in the museum, Modric has added a personal chapter to Milan’s rich history, giving supporters a closer connection to one of the game’s most iconic achievements.

Modric settles GOAT debate

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Luka Modrić shared his thoughts on the GOAT debate.

Instead of picking a side, he praised both players for pushing each other to extraordinary heights.

Source: YEN.com.gh