Real Madrid CF have been hit with sad news following the passing of former goalkeeping coach Silvino Louro

After a 23-year playing career, the 67-year-old transitioned into coaching, working closely with José Mourinho from 2001 to 2018

Tributes have poured in from clubs and fans across the football world, mourning the death of Silvino

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Spanish football giants Real Madrid have been plunged into mourning following the death of former goalkeeping coach Silvino Louro.

The Portuguese coach, who worked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, passed away at the age of 67 after a prolonged illness on March 19.

Silvino Louro is one of Mourinho's trusted allies, working with the Portuguese across multiple clubs including Real Madrid. Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid, others mourn Silvino Louro

In a statement confirming his passing, Madrid paid tribute to a man who played a key role behind the scenes during his time at the club.

"Real Madrid C. F., its president, and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Silvino Louro, Real Madrid's goalkeeping coach from 2010 to 2013. Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences, affection, and sympathy to his family, colleagues, clubs, and all his loved ones."

Inter Milan also honoured their former staff member, recognising his contribution during a successful spell in Italy on the club's website.

"FC Internazionale Milano would like to express its condolences on the passing of Silvino de Almeida Louro, a long-time member of José Mourinho's staff and the Inter first-team goalkeeping coach from 2008 to 2010."

Fans and followers across social media joined the clubs in paying tribute, highlighting Louro’s impact away from the spotlight.

@funcky61693 wrote:

"The legends that were not popular on screen are the ones with greater jobs behind the scenes. They put in so much effort to make sure that those on the screen bring back results. May his soul rest in peace."

@felixmadeitt, a Real Madrid fan, added:

"RIP LEGEND, we're winning this year UCL for you."

@tolawestrn shared:

"Rest in peace, Silvino. You touched lives."

@ibalacrazzy concluded:

"RIP, our great legend."

Silvino Louro passes away at age 67 after prolonged illness. Photo by Mike Egerton - PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Silvino Louro's goalkeeping legacy celebration

Before moving into coaching, Louro enjoyed a long career as a goalkeeper, retiring at 41 in the early 2000s.

He later became a trusted member of José Mourinho’s backroom staff, working with him at clubs such as FC Porto, Chelsea FC, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Manchester United.

During his time in Mourinho's backroom staff, he helped shape some of the finest goalkeepers in the modern game, including Vítor Baía, Petr Čech, and Júlio César, all of whom went on to win UEFA’s Best Goalkeeper award.

While Mourinho often received praise for his tactical brilliance, Louro’s influence behind the scenes played a key role in building the defensive foundation that underpinned many of those successes.

Arsenal mourns death of legendary defender

In another sombre publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal announced the passing of club legend Billy McCullough at the age of 90.

The Premier League leaders confirmed the sad news on Friday, March 13, although the cause of death was not disclosed.

Source: YEN.com.gh