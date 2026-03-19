Ghana’s TikTok community is mourning Alfred Nsobila, popularly known as Ability, an ATU final-year student who reportedly died after a beach outing

The electrical engineering student was said to be preparing for exams when the tragic incident occurred on March 15, 2026

Tributes have poured in online, with many remembering him as a Christian influencer who inspired followers with Bible messages

The Ghanaian TikTok community has been thrown into mourning following the reported death of a young content creator, Alfred Ayinbisa Nsobila, popularly known as Ability.

Popular ATU student and Ghanaian TikToker Ability reportedly dies after a trip to the beach on March 15, 2026. Image credit: @nsobila_alfred_ayinbisa

Source: TikTok

Ability, a third-year student at the Accra Technical University (ATU) studying for a Higher National Diploma (HND) in electrical engineering, reportedly passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2026, after a trip to the beach.

TikToker Kiddo Junior announced the news in a heartwrenching tribute post on March 16, noting that the beloved content creator was days from writing exams when tragedy struck.

"It is with deep sadness that we remember Alfred Nsobila (A.K.A. Ability), a final-year student of Accra Technical University from the Faculty of Engineering, Electrical Department," Kiddo Junior wrote.

"Alfred was preparing to write his examination on Monday, but sadly, his life was cut short on Sunday. According to reports, he had gone with friends to the seaside to swim, and that moment became his last," he added.

Ability described himself as a ‘Christian influencer’ on his TikTok page, frequently sharing Bible verses with a message that he felt was important for his followers.

The TikTok post mourning Ability’s death is below.

What happened to ATU's Ability?

In a viral video, TikToker Ratio 90 also shared details of the reported sequence of events leading to Ability’s death.

He claimed that the ATU student convinced some friends to go to the beach, where he was seated on a plank that was going in and out of the sea with the tides.

Ratio 90 claimed that the next thing they knew, he was in distress, and despite attempts to resuscitate him, he sadly passed away.

The TikTok video detailing Ability’s death is below.

Reactions to ATU student Ability's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad news of Ability's death.

rich 💵❤️auntie 👸💰💵 said:

"My classmate at Tema Tech 😭."

Elshadai Daddy girl ❤️🇬🇧🇬🇧 wrote:

"Ability, why did you leave us 💔😭? I still don’t believe it. Eii, Ability 💔😭💔."

Ohmoskho commented:

"Hmmmm, it is well. Accept my heartfelt condolences 🙏."

Joe. alabi said:

"Slow o, I spoke to him Saturday morning, eiii."

Popular Kumasi-based TikTok personality Ella Mundy passes away in a motor accident on Sunday, March 8, 2026. Image credit: @ella.mundy82

Source: Instagram

TikToker Ella Mundy passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Ella Mundy died after being involved in a motorcycle accident with another individual on March 8, 2026.

According to reports and eyewitness accounts, Ella Mundy and a male companion, popularly known as Jayso, were aboard a motorcycle on the Santasi Roundabout stretch in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana when tragedy struck.

News of Ella Mundy's death stirred widespread sorrow on social media, with many of her fans and other Ghanaians online expressing condolences to her family.

Source: YEN.com.gh