PUMA Launches Striking New Black Stars Kits Ahead of 2026 World Cup

PUMA has officially unveiled the new home and away kits for the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the launch taking place at a vibrant street festival in Brooklyn on March 19, 2026.

The collection was designed under the creative direction of celebrated Ghanaian artist Prince Gyasi, blending high-performance sportswear with rich cultural influences. The home jersey stands out with a bold white and gold-yellow design, enhanced by detailed Adinkra symbols, while the away kit introduces a more versatile, lifestyle-inspired look.

The launch event reflected Ghanaian street culture, featuring a headline performance by Black Sherif and an appearance from football icon Asamoah Gyan.

Inspired by the traditional game “Counters Ball,” the kits incorporate PUMA’s advanced ULTRAWEAVE fabric and dryCELL technology, designed to optimize performance in North American conditions. Beyond Ghana, the rollout also included new kits for Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, and Côte d’Ivoire, highlighting a significant investment in African football.

The jerseys will be available globally from March 24, 2026, with a premium price tag of around GH₵1,600. The release is expected to energize the Black Stars ahead of their World Cup campaign, which begins against Panama in Toronto on June 17.

Source: YEN.com.gh