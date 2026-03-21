Liverpool slipped into unwanted territory after their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon

A brace from Danny Welbeck condemned the reigning Premier League champions to their 10th loss of the campaign

Six clubs in Premier League history have reached such an unwanted milestone, with Chelsea the last to suffer a similar fate

Liverpool’s faltering Premier League title defence took another hit on March 21 as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton, a result that deepens concerns over their fading season.

The game, delayed by 15 minutes due to traffic disruption caused by a road accident, eventually came to life at the Amex with Brighton once again proving a tough obstacle for the reigning champions.

Liverpool FC Set Unwanted Record Not Seen Since 2018 After Brighton Defeat. Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Danny Welbeck punishes Liverpool

When play finally got underway, Brighton settled quicker and made their early pressure count.

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring after 14 minutes, rising highest at the far post to beat Ibrahima Konate and head home.

Liverpool responded before the break. Defender Milos Kerkez drew them level on the half-hour mark, giving the visitors hope of turning the game around.

But Welbeck had the final say. Eleven minutes into the second half, the veteran forward struck again in a moment that sparked debate. He looked to be in an offside position, but after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was allowed to stand.

Arne Slot's men pushed for a response but could not find a way through. Brighton held firm, extending their impressive home run against the Reds.

Liverpool FC Set Unwanted Record Not Seen Since 2018 After Brighton Defeat. Photos by Justin Setterfield and Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool set unwanted Premier League record

For Liverpool, the defeat underlines a difficult campaign. It was their 10th league loss of the season, a worrying milestone for a side that lifted the title just months ago.

According to Opta, they become only the sixth reigning champion to lose 10 or more matches in a title defence. The last team to suffer a similar dip was Chelsea in the 2017/18 season.

While they are unlikely to match Leicester City’s record of 18 defeats as defending champions, the fixtures ahead offer little comfort.

Tests against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester United still await, alongside a tense Merseyside derby with Everton.

There is some relief in the schedule, with four of their final seven games set for Anfield.

But for Slot and his players, the margin for error is gone as a once promising defence continues to unravel.

Reigning Premier League champions with 10+ defeats in a single season:

Club Season Number of defeats Leeds United 1992/93 15 Blackburn Rovers 1995/96 13 Manchester United 2013/14 12 Chelsea 2015/16 12 Leicester City 2016/17 18 Chelsea 2017/18 10 Liverpool 2025/26 10

Source: YEN.com.gh