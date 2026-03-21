Liverpool face a major blow as goalkeeper Alisson Becker confirms he will be “out of action for a while” ahead of the clash with Brighton

The Reds’ star has sparked fears of a longer-term absence, forcing Giorgi Mamardashvili into the starting role

Alisson’s injury not only sidelines him for Liverpool but also sees him withdraw from Brazil’s upcoming international fixtures

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Liverpool have suffered a significant setback ahead of their Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, March 21.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has raised concerns over a potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines after revealing on Instagram that he will be “out of action for a while.”

Alisson Becker says he will be sidelined for a while ahead of Liverpool's trip to Brighton in the Premier League. Image credit: Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian recently missed the first leg of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Galatasaray in Istanbul due to a minor muscle problem, but returned for both the Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur and the 4-0 second-leg win over the Turkish side at Anfield on Wednesday.

Despite this, he was not included in the Liverpool squad that travelled to the south coast on Friday for the 12:30 pm kick-off.

Alisson to be replaced; misses Brazil squad

On Saturday morning, March 21, Alisson posted on Instagram:

“Unfortunately I’ll be out of action for a while. Already working hard to be back stronger. Thank you for the support.”

According to Liverpool Echo, the goalkeeper will be replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili for the upcoming match and has also withdrawn from the Brazil national team squad for the forthcoming international break.

Alisson Becker announces that he will be out of action for some time. Image credit: alissonbecker

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Alisson Becker's injury

In the meantime, fans were quick to react to the unfortunate news on Alisson Becker, with some of the comments on X produced below.

@CraigL said:

''Why not that what he was brought for a long term replacement for Alisson and if I re call correctly I read Alisson even played a role is picking him. More game time and Alisson still they to help and advise can only be a plus.''

@Martha Alikasem wrote:

''Makes you question the conditioning and training and the physio staff that can’t prevent this from happening or get him Back to full fitness once at has. Inexcusable!

@Khman also commented:

''Now Liverpool could be destroyed by PSG and they will blame Mamardashvili. Like during the period when Liverpool was in very bad shape. They don't even realize that Van Dijk and Konate are no longer reliable defenders. It's sad. They're ruining their careers at Liverpool.''

@Chris reacted:

''So instead of letting him rest up and playing mamardashvilli, he over uses alisson, and now he’s injured still. Slot must leatn.''

Liverpool's injury woes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that manager Arne Slot had to deal with Liverpool's worrying injury situation before a crucial league encounter against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, March 15.

The reigning Premier League champions were without Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, and Giovanni Leoni, who are out for the remainder of the season. At the same time, ex-Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak continues to recover from a fractured fibula and ankle injury sustained in December.

Source: YEN.com.gh