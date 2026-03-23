Brentford and Everton are just three points off fifth place, keeping their Champions League hopes alive

As many as seven Premier League teams could qualify for the UEFA Champions League under specific conditions

Outcomes involving Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC in European competitions could open up extra qualification spots

Brentford and Everton are firmly in the hunt just behind the top five and could realistically be eyeing qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

With only seven matches left in the Premier League season, the Bees and the Toffees sit sixth and seventh respectively, just three points behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

Why Premier League Could Have 7 Teams In Next Season's Champions League

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Given England’s strong position in UEFA’s coefficient rankings, it is almost certain that finishing fifth will be enough to secure a Champions League spot.

However, there is a possibility that even more places could be available, which would significantly boost the hopes of Brentford and Everton.

They are not alone in the race either, as Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion, Sunderland AFC, Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth remain within touching distance, with just seven points separating fifth and 13th place.

This season saw six English teams compete in the Champions League, but after the round of 16, only Arsenal and Liverpool remain. Still, there is a slim chance that up to seven English clubs could qualify for next season’s competition, though it depends on a specific chain of events.

Under UEFA regulations, if a team that qualifies through an additional European Performance Spot (EPS) also secures a Champions League place via another route, that slot can pass down the league standings.

In simple terms, if Liverpool win this season’s Champions League but finish fifth or sixth domestically, the qualification spot could drop to the next team in line.

Similarly, if Aston Villa FC win the UEFA Europa League and finish outside the top four, another Champions League place could open up.

At present, Aston Villa sit fourth, five points clear of Liverpool, but such a scenario is still within reach. Villa are among the favourites to win the Europa League, while Liverpool face a tough quarter-final clash against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Source: YEN.com.gh