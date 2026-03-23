Manchester City edged past Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final to secure the first major silverware of the 2025/26 season

A brace from Nico O’Reilly proved decisive against the Gunners, who suffered a seventh final defeat in the competition

Meanwhile, details of the prize money awarded to Man City for their Wembley Stadium triumph have since emerged

Manchester City secured their ninth Carabao Cup title on Sunday, March 22, with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.

A second-half double from academy graduate Nico O'Reilly proved decisive, handing Pep Guardiola a record fifth title in the competition.

Manchester City are the 2026 Carabao Cup champions after beating Arsenal in the final on March 22, 2026. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Man City beats Arsenal in Carabao Cup

Arsenal came into the final with momentum and started brightly, nearly taking the lead early on, but goalkeeper James Trafford produced a triple save to keep Man City level.

That moment shifted the tone of the game as City settled, grew in confidence, and began to impose themselves, with Antoine Semenyo heavily involved in their attacking play.

The breakthrough arrived after the break, when a crucial mistake from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga allowed O’Reilly to pounce and head home from close range.

Minutes later, the academy youngster doubled the lead with a near-identical finish, this time meeting a precise cross from Matheus Nunes.

Watch Man City's triumph over Arsenal on YouTube:

What City earned from Carabao Cup final

The victory further reinforces Man City’s dominance in the competition, having claimed five titles in the last 10 editions, while also marking Semenyo’s first career trophy.

However, despite its prestige, the Carabao Cup comes with relatively modest financial rewards.

According to The Sun, City will receive £100,000 for lifting the trophy, while Arsenal take home £50,000 as runners-up.

In addition, the winners earn a place in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

However, with City on course for a UEFA Champions League spot, that place is expected to pass down the league standings.

Pep Guardiola is the most successful manager in the history of the Carabao Cup, boasting five titles as manager of Manchester City. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola speaks about EPL chase with Arsenal

Meanwhile, the rivalry between the two sides is far from over.

In the Premier League, Arsenal remain nine points clear at the top, with City in pursuit and holding a game in hand.

A crucial meeting between the two in April could shape the title race.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Guardiola remarked:

"I would love to be nine points in front, to be honest. It's in their hands. We need time, an incredible break. I am exhausted, and after we see step by step."

Both teams are also still in the FA Cup, where another meeting remains a possibility, but before then, they will have to navigate their way through the quarter-final fixtures.

City will face Liverpool, while Arsenal travel to take on Southampton as they continue their push for more silverware.

Why Semenyo's teammate was ineligible for final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained why Manchester City had used only one of their January signings in the Carabao Cup final.

Although Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi both impressed, only the Ghana international was eligible to play against Arsenal.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh