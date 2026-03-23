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Bernardo Silva Could Leave Manchester City This Summer
Football

Bernardo Silva Could Leave Manchester City This Summer

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Bernardo Silva’s Manchester City future is in doubt as reports suggest the Portuguese midfielder could leave the Etihad at the end of the season
  • Pep Guardiola celebrated another title after Manchester City defeated Arsenal FC in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium
  • Barcelona remain long-term admirers of Silva, but the midfielder reportedly wants guarantees over game time before deciding on a potential move

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A Manchester City legend is reportedly preparing to leave the club at the end of the season, with speculation intensifying following the club’s triumph in the EFL Cup final against Arsenal FC.

City manager Pep Guardiola added another trophy to his impressive collection after his side secured a 2–0 victory at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 22.

Bernardo Silva, Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Carabao Cup win, Arsenal vs Manchester City final, EFL Cup final, Nico O’Reilly goals, Bernardo Silva transfer news, Barcelona transfer target Bernardo Silva, Manchester City
After Manchester City lifted the EFL Cup, speculation has grown that Bernardo Silva could leave, with FC Barcelona long-time admirers. Image credit: Michael Regan
Source: Getty Images

After a tightly contested first half ended goalless, Nico O'Reilly struck twice with headers within five minutes to give the Citizens firm control of the match.

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The loss ended Arsenal’s hopes of achieving a historic quadruple this season. Meanwhile, City will hope the triumph boosts their push for the Premier League title, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently holding a nine-point lead at the summit of the table.

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Guardiola has now collected 29 trophies during his decade in charge at the Etihad Stadium, and the Spaniard will be eager to add either the FA Cup or the Premier League before the campaign concludes.

Bernardo Silva weighing up Manchester City exit

Amid the celebrations, reports suggest one of Guardiola’s key players could be considering his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, via CaughtOffside, Bernardo Silva is evaluating the possibility of leaving Manchester City this summer.

Bernardo Silva transfer news, Barcelona transfer target Bernardo Silva, Manchester City trophies Guardiola, Premier League title race, Manchester City news, Arsenal quadruple hopes, Bernardo Silva contract situation, Barcelona midfield transfer rumours
Bernardo Silva could soon say goodbye to Manchester City. Image credit: Clive Mason
Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt data, the Portuguese midfielder joined City from AS Monaco in 2017 and has since made 449 appearances, scoring 76 goals and providing 77 assists across all competitions.

During his time in Manchester, Silva has won 18 trophies, though he has often been linked with a move away from the club.

Spanish giants FC Barcelona have long been admirers of the 31-year-old, although it remains uncertain whether the La Liga champions will make a move this summer.

Read also

Why key Man City star is barred but Semenyo can play in Carabao Cup final

The report adds that Antoine Semenyo's teammate is aware he may not automatically fit into Barcelona’s current midfield setup following recent changes at the club. As a result, he is reportedly seeking assurances over regular playing time before deciding on his next step.

It should be noted that Silva’s current contract with Manchester City is due to expire at the end of the ongoing season, specifically on June 30, 2026.

Rodri targeted by Real Madrid

While the spotlight is on Bernardo Silva, earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester City's Spanish star Rodri has also emerged as a transfer target for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The 2024 European Championship Most Valuable Player, who joined Man City in 2019 from Atletico Madrid, sees his contract set to expire in June 2027. According to the latest reports, Rodri and City have yet to reach an agreement for an extension.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

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