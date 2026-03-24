Alvaro Arbeloa has reportedly received a strong backing from influential Real Madrid players for the head coach position

Arbeloa's communication approach has revitalised squad morale and unity, transforming team dynamics

Key victories and improved player forms boost Real Madrid's ambitions in La Liga and the Champions League

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Alvaro Arbeloa has reportedly received strong backing from several of Real Madrid’s most influential stars, who are advocating for him to continue as head coach beyond this season.

The endorsement stems from the tangible impact the Spanish coach has had since stepping in following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso.

Arbeloa earns endorsement from five influential Real Madrid players for top job. Image credit: Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Under Arbeloa, Real Madrid have stabilised during a challenging period, and the overall atmosphere within the squad has noticeably improved.

Players reportedly feel more confident and comfortable under his leadership, with a renewed sense of unity and morale clearly evident throughout the team.

5 Real Madrid players back Arbeloa

According to a report by Marca via Madrid Universal, key figures such as Vinicius Jr., Federico Valverde, Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger, and Aurelien Tchouameni are actively supporting Arbeloa’s continued role at the club.

Vinicius Jr. is reportedly among five Real Madrid players who want Alvaro Arbeloa to remain as head coach next season. Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun

Source: Getty Images

According to Marca, a major factor behind this transformation is Arbeloa’s approach to communication. He has consistently defended his players in public, shielding them from criticism, while maintaining honesty and transparency behind closed doors.

This balance has fostered trust and accountability, qualities that appeared lacking during Alonso’s tenure.

The strong relationships Arbeloa has built with his squad are visible both on and off the pitch. Key moments shared between the coach and his leading players demonstrate a revived sense of cohesion and camaraderie.

Stars like Vinicius Jr. and Valverde, who previously faced intense scrutiny, have regained confidence and form under his guidance.

Meanwhile, senior figures such as Courtois, Rudiger, and Tchouameni have emerged as vocal supporters of the coach, reinforcing the positive atmosphere within the group.

Arbeloa has also improved connections with other members of the squad, including Arda Guler, Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, and Andriy Lunin, further strengthening the overall harmony at the club.

This rejuvenated spirit has not only lifted morale but also maintained Real Madrid’s ambitions for both the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Should the team achieve success under Arbeloa, it could prompt serious consideration from the club’s hierarchy regarding his long-term future as head coach.

For now, Arbeloa's focus is on the La Liga title race and the Champions League quarter-final.

Los Blancos sit 2nd in the league standings with 69 points after 29 matches, four points behind leaders Barcelona, while Madrid have a crucial UCL last 8 fixture against Bayern Munich on April 7.

Arbeloa praises Kylian Mbappe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alvaro Arbeloa addressed the media following Real Madrid’s 2–0 triumph over Valencia CF on Sunday, 8 February at the Mestalla Stadium, praising the squad’s defensive solidity and noting the potential for Kylian Mbappe to reach heights similar to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The coach framed the victory as evidence of the team’s organisation and collective determination, while also acknowledging that there remain areas where the side can continue to improve.

Source: YEN.com.gh