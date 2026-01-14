Alvaro Arbeloa has now revealed what former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso told him following his surprise sacking

The new Real Madrid boss begins his reign with five high-pressure matches across the Copa del Rey, La Liga, and the Champions League

Champions League clashes against AS Monaco and Benfica come almost immediately, leaving Arbeloa little time to settle into the role

Some days leave a lasting mark, and this is certainly one ex-Liverpool and Premier League star, Alvaro Arbeloa, will remember.

The former Real Madrid defender has officially stepped into the spotlight following Xabi Alonso’s exit, taking charge at the Bernabéu in what many see as a defining moment in his career.

Arbeloa reveals Xabi Alonso's parting comments after Real Madrid sacking.

Appearing relaxed and confident at a press conference carried by AS on Tuesday, January 13, Arbeloa spoke with pride about his deep-rooted connection to the club.

Smiling broadly, he underlined his loyalty to Los Blancos, stressing that Real Madrid has been his home for two decades.

He made it clear he is ready to serve for as long as the club needs him, adding that he is eager to begin work with what he described as a “remarkable group of players”.

Yet, as history shows, the Real Madrid bench is never an easy place to sit. Expectations are relentless, pressure is constant, and success is demanded immediately. It is a setting where reputations are built quickly or broken just as fast.

Arbeloa discloses Alonso's parting comments

Arbeloa also revealed that he has already spoken with Xabi Alonso following the change. Asked about their relationship, he confirmed they shared a lengthy conversation the previous day.

According to Arbeloa, as covered by EFE, Alonso wished him well, a gesture he returned without hesitation. He praised the former midfielder as an outstanding coach and expressed confidence that Alonso will enjoy success in the next chapter of his career.

Former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso.

The two, he added, plan to remain in touch, as they have done for many years.

Their bond runs deep, forged during their time together at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2014, where they made a combined 469 appearances for the Spanish powerhouse, notably winning the 2012 La Liga and 2014 Champions League.

Despite being club legends, both Arbeloa and Alonso understand the club’s culture better than most. At Real Madrid, the message is simple and unforgiving: you either win or you make way.

Real Madrid's next five fixtures

Meanwhile, Arbeloa is set to face a demanding start to life on the Real Madrid bench, with his first five matches in charge already mapped out across three competitions.

His debut will come away from home in the Copa del Rey against Albacete on January 14, before he turns his attention to domestic league action.

Real Madrid will then host Levante at the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga on January 17, offering Arbeloa his first taste of a home fixture as head coach.

Just three days later, the spotlight intensifies further as Los Blancos welcome AS Monaco for a crucial UEFA Champions League encounter.

The challenging run continues with a league clash against Villarreal, a side known for testing Madrid’s ambitions, before Arbeloa’s opening sequence of fixtures concludes with a high-profile Champions League meeting against Benfica.

It is a baptism of fire that will quickly reveal how the new coach adapts to the relentless demands of life at Real Madrid.

