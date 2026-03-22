Tottenham boss Igor Tudor has revealed that Mohammed Kudus is progressing well in his recovery

Former Ghana Premier League star Emmanuel Akuoko has expressed excitement about Kudus’ potential return

Kudus has been out since January with a hamstring injury, leaving both Tottenham and Ghana fans eagerly waiting for his comeback

Tottenham are desperate for reinforcements as they prepare for a crucial Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor has offered a positive update on injured duo Mohammed Kudus and James Maddison as the North London side battles to avoid slipping further down the Premier League standings.

Spurs face a crucial clash against Nottingham Forest this weekend in what could prove decisive for their season.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to return to action in early April 2026. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Currently sitting 16th on the Premier League table, Tottenham are only a point above both West Ham United and their upcoming opponents.

With the relegation battle intensifying, securing all three points on Sunday is seen as vital for the club’s survival hopes.

However, the team has already been dealt a setback after goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was diagnosed with a hernia that requires surgery.

The Italian shot-stopper will still feature in the match against Forest before undergoing the procedure, which is expected to sideline him for between four and six weeks.

Tudor optimistic over Kudus and Maddison recovery

Despite the injury concerns, Tudor remains hopeful that reinforcements could soon arrive in the form of Kudus and Maddison.

Mohammed Kudus is set to return to the Tottenham XI as he nears an injury comeback. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The Ghana international has been out since January with a hamstring problem, while Maddison has been recovering from a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained during pre-season.

Speaking about their progress, Tudor hinted that the duo could soon begin reintegrating into team activities, as Tottenham's official website featured.

“We have these three big weeks after the game on Sunday,” Tudor explained.

“[Kudus will return for] probably some part of things with the squad, maybe in ten days? I’m not sure, we need to check, but he is progressing very well, already with the ball.

“Rodrigo [Bentancur] as well, Maddison as well. We hope the medical staff will make us some nice surprise. It will be very, very, very important to have them.”

Still on Mohamemd Kudus, former Ghana Premier League star Emmanuel Akuoko has also expressed excitement over Kudus’ possible return, especially with the national team preparing for the global showpiece.

“It will be great news for Ghana if Mohammed Kudus returns soon. He is one of our most important players, and with the World Cup approaching, every Ghanaian wants to see him fully fit and playing again,” Akuoko said.

Kulusevski future remains uncertain

While Tudor sounded optimistic about some players, the situation surrounding Dejan Kulusevski remains unclear.

The Swedish winger has yet to feature for Tottenham this season after undergoing knee surgery in May. Since then, he has not returned to training on the pitch, leaving fans wondering whether he will play again before the campaign ends.

Kulusevski’s absence also means he will miss Sweden’s World Cup play-off clash against Ukraine.

Even if Sweden qualify for the tournament, it currently appears unlikely that the winger will be fit in time to participate.

When asked whether he had any fresh updates regarding Kulusevski’s recovery timeline, Tudor remained tight-lipped.

“No, not yet,” the Spurs boss replied.

How Mohammed Kudus can rise at Tottenham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh outlined three key elements that could influence how much impact Mohammed Kudus makes at Tottenham Hotspur as he looks to open his goal account for the club.

The former West Ham United midfielder has already shown flashes of his quality during the 2025/26 campaign.

However, maintaining consistency and delivering decisive moments will be crucial if he hopes to cement his place as a standout performer in North London.

Source: YEN.com.gh