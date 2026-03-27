Benjamin Asare showcased outstanding juggling and ball control skills during Black Stars training session in Austria

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, who has already kept five clean sheets, is expected to start in the upcoming friendly against Austria

Asare is the only Ghana Premier League player included in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for friendlies against Austria and Germany

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Benjamin Asare has already recorded five clean sheets for the Black Stars, and judging by his recent display, he is clearly aiming to raise the bar even higher.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper was captured on video showcasing his ball control and juggling with his head in a remarkable sequence during Ghana’s training session in Austria.

Benjamin Asare showcases outstanding juggling and ball control skills during Black Stars training session in Austria

Source: Twitter

In a clip shared on social media, the experienced custodian showcased his calm and composed ball control throughout the training exercise.

The short stopper is expected to feature in the starting XI for Otto Addo’s side on Friday evening when they take on Austria in an international friendly.

Watch Benjamin Asare's ball skills in training below:

Head coach Otto Addo has named a 26-man squad for the upcoming friendlies against Austria and Germany, with Asare the only Ghana Premier League player included in the selection.

The Accra Hearts of Oak shot-stopper’s call-up came as little surprise, as he continues to establish himself as one of the most reliable options for the national team.

In the days leading up to the squad announcement, several home-based players had been mentioned as potential inclusions.

Austria will host Ghana at the Ernst Happel Stadium in a key preparatory match for both teams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be held across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group I alongside England, Croatia, and Panama, while Austria will compete in Group J with Argentina, Algeria, and Jordan.

Why Asare is the only local player

Speaking on Asempa FM, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum explained that the technical team had carefully assessed players across the Ghana Premier League before settling on the final list.

"Otto Addo, together with his technical team, has been watching the Ghana Premier League, and they have been doing their own analysis on the players," he said, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

"If you want to bring in any player, you will have to look at the numbers, performance and versatility before a decision will have to be made.

"It is not about overlooking any local player because we have other players in Europe who did not make the cut," Asante Twum added.

Local representation in Black Stars squads at the World Cup has dropped in recent tournaments. Photo credit: AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Local players in Ghana's WC story

Historically, local players have had limited representation in Ghana’s World Cup squads. At the country’s first appearance in 2006, four players from the domestic league made the final list.

The number dropped to three in 2010. In 2014, only one home-based player, goalkeeper Stephen Adams of Aduana Stars, was selected.

At the last tournament in 2022, just two locally based players made the squad: Ibrahim Danlad (then of Asante Kotoko) and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (then of Hearts of Oak).

With three months remaining before the next World Cup, the chances of many domestic players breaking into the final list appear slim.

Meanwhile, Ghana will begin the friendly series against Austria at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna on March 27 before facing four-time world champions Germany in Stuttgart on March 30.

Veteran coach criticises Black Stars call-up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran coach J. E. Sarpong has questioned the quality of the Black Stars squad ahead of the international friendlies.

He believes the team lacks enough players competing consistently at the highest level.

Source: YEN.com.gh