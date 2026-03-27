Ghana’s preparations for the international friendly against Austria have been disrupted by a troubling off-the-field incident

Reports indicate that two players have lost valuables, while a member of the technical team is said to have been robbed of cash exceeding $2,000.

Officials of the Black Stars have reportedly lodged a complaint with police in Vienna in a bid to find the culprit

Ghana’s preparations in Vienna have been disrupted by an alleged robbery at the Black Stars’ team hotel, just hours before their international friendly against Austria.

Reports indicate that two players were targeted, losing valuables worth a significant amount, while a member of Otto Addo’s backroom staff is said to have lost more than $2,000.

The incident is believed to have occurred while the team was away at training.

Two players and a member of the Black Stars suffer from robbery attack at their team hotel in Vienna, Austria. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Black Stars camp rocked by alleged robbery

According to Sporty FM, the matter has been reported to the Vienna police as efforts begin to trace those responsible. However, early indications suggest the investigation could prove difficult.

Sources claim the hotel’s CCTV system was not functioning at the time, raising concerns about the chances of recovering the stolen items, including watches valued at $20,000.

The development has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a focused build-up to Ghana’s pre-World Cup friendlies.

The timing is far from ideal. With a crucial test against Austria looming, the incident risks affecting the mood in camp as players and staff try to stay mentally sharp.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is eyeing a win against Austria on March 27, 2026, at the Ernst Happel Stadium. Photo by Toru Hanai.

Source: Getty Images

Otto Addo eyes win against Austria

Despite the off-field distraction, attention quickly turns back to football.

Ghana face Austria at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Friday, March 27, with kickoff set for 17:00 GMT.

It will be only the second meeting between the two nations. Their first encounter in 2007 ended in a draw, with Sulley Muntari scoring late to rescue a point for the Black Stars.

Head coach Otto Addo remains upbeat about his team’s chances and is urging full focus on the immediate task.

"I think we have a good squad to beat Austria. I think in football anything is possible. This is football. To be honest, everyone can beat everyone. I'm very, very sure. We saw it at the last World Cup that there's no team to be underrated," Otto said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

"Surely, Germany is a high-profile team, but to be honest, I'm not thinking about Germany now. So, for us, it's the full focus on Austria. We want to win every match we play. This is for sure.

"And now the full focus is on Austria. We saw what they do. We analysed them well. I'm very, very hopeful that the players will do it at the end. It's about them. The focus on Austria, and we know what to do."

How to watch Austria vs Ghana match

In a separate publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the international friendly between Austria and Ghana will be broadcast on TV3 Ghana.

Fans in Ghana can watch the match live on the free-to-air channel.

Source: YEN.com.gh