Ghana fans have turned on head coach Otto Addo following Ghana’s embarrassing defeat to Austria

The result means Ghana’s senior men’s team have now managed just two wins in their last 11 friendly matches, underlining a worrying run of form

There is little time to regroup, with a tough test against Germany awaiting in Stuttgart on Monday, March 30

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffered a major setback after a crushing 5-1 defeat to Austria in Vienna on Friday, March 27.

Otto Addo’s side endured a difficult evening at the Ernst Happel Stadium, undone by defensive lapses and a ruthless Austrian attack that capitalised on nearly every mistake.

Austria vs Ghana: Fans Slam Otto Addo After Embarrassing 5-1 Defeat. Photo credit: PUMA/X.

Source: Twitter

Austria dismantle Ghana in friendly

Austria took control early when Marcel Sabitzer converted from the spot in the 12th minute after Jonas Adjetey handled the ball inside the box. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder set the tone, and the hosts never looked back.

Sabitzer soon turned provider, punishing another defensive error. Caleb Yirenkyi was caught out, allowing Austria to break quickly before Michael Gregoritsch finished from close range, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Watch Austria's second goal on X:

Moments later, Stefan Posch rose highest to head home from a corner, effectively putting the game beyond reach before the interval.

Ghana struggled to recover, with Austria maintaining their intensity despite several changes.

Skipper Jordan Ayew pulled one back in the 77th minute, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished.

Substitute, Carney Chukwuemeka, who was making his international debut, responded almost immediately, before Nicolas Seiwald added a fifth to complete a dominant display.

Austria vs Ghana: Fans Slam Otto Addo After Embarrassing 5-1 Defeat. Photo credit: @GhanaBackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Otto Addo faces pressure after heavy loss

The defeat extends Ghana’s poor run in friendly matches, with just two wins in their last 11 outings. Their last victory in such fixtures came in May 2025 against Trinidad and Tobago.

Unsurprisingly, frustration spilled onto social media, with many fans directing their anger at head coach Otto Addo and his technical team:

@TwoTerty__ wrote:

"Bro we don’t have a talent problem. Our Problem is Coaching and technical team. We have close to 10 technical coaches and this is how we setup ? SACK OTTO ADDO NOW."

@the_baronb slammed:

"A very clueless coach."

@Ferries_Fredt lamented:

"I can’t think far."

@juiceboy2006 asked:

"Why did Otto Addo bench Benjamin Asare?"

@m__k_d_k added:

"This is what I have been saying. I have never seen a head coach this bad that the GFA had to appoint additional coaches for him and still not good."

@ChristDeKing fired:

"Ah 5 goals is a disgrace. Otto Addo must be ashamed regardless."

@Agansports advised:

"Ghana will be playing England with this same team. Eeehhhhhhhh??? Otto Addo call Eddie Nketiah we begggg."

There is little time to dwell on the defeat. Ghana return to action on Monday, March 30, where they face an even sterner test against four-time world champions Germany in Stuttgart.

Austria 5-1 Ghana player ratings

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh rated the performance of the Black Stars players after the heavy defeat to Austria.

The display exposed defensive weaknesses and poor cohesion, giving coach Otto Addo plenty to fix ahead of the clash with Germany.

Source: YEN.com.gh