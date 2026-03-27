Ghana suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat against Austria in an international friendly at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on Friday, March 27.

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The Black Stars struggled to find any rhythm throughout the match, allowing the home side to dominate for the majority of the match.

Austria makes a big statement ahead of the World Cup with a 5-1 thrashing of Ghana in a friendly in Vienna. Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Twitter

Austria opened the scoring against the run of play in the 12th minute when Marcel Sabitzer converted a penalty after defender Jonas Adjetey handled the ball inside the area.

The goal put Ghana on the back foot, and Austria capitalised on defensive errors throughout the game. In the 51st minute, Sabitzer assisted Michael Gregoritsch for Austria’s second goal, with Caleb Yirenkyi’s poor ball control contributing to the opportunity.

Austria extended their lead further in the 69th minute when Gregoritsch returned the favour, setting up Stefan Posch to make it 3-0.

The Black Stars were largely ineffective in attack, struggling to create any meaningful chances until captain Jordan Ayew scored a consolation goal late in the game.

Meanwhile, according to Flashscore, Austria added two more goals through Carney Chukwuemeka and Nicolas Seiwald.

Overall, Ghana’s performance was underwhelming, with defensive lapses and poor decision-making contributing to the heavy defeat.

Austria 5 Ghana 1: How Black Stars performed

YEN.com.gh's sports editor, Gariba Raubil, watched the game and has rated the performance of the Black Stars players.

GK Lawrence Ati-Zigi – 4/10 Ati-Zigi was hard to blame for Austria’s goals, pulling off a superb save in the 39th minute to palm away Christoph Baumgartner’s header. However, the defensive collapse in front of him left him exposed on multiple occasions.

RB Caleb Yirenkyi – 3/10 Yirenkyi’s poor ball control was costly, particularly in the build-up to Austria’s second goal. He struggled to assert himself defensively and was frequently bypassed by Austria’s attackers.

LB Derrick Kohn – 3/10 Kohn had a quiet night down the left side, tasked with heavy defensive duties. Limited attacking contributions meant Austria could comfortably exploit his side of the pitch.

CB Alexander Djiku – 3/10 Djiku lacked his usual authority at the back. The centre-back struggled to organise the defence, contributing to a shaky backline that faltered throughout the match.

CB Jonas Adjetey – 2/10 Adjetey’s handling error gifted Austria the penalty for the first goal. A costly mistake that overshadowed the rest of his performance.

CM Kwasi Sibo – 4/10 Sibo worked hard in midfield but was hampered by the team’s overall poor performance. He managed to maintain some structure but had little influence going forward.

CM Thomas Partey – 4/10 Partey attempted to drive the midfield and create chances, but faced a quiet night, similar to his teammates. His efforts could not turn the tide of the game.

RW Fatawu Issahaku – 3/10 Issahaku failed to impose himself in the match, often hesitating when shooting opportunities arose. Decision-making was a recurring issue.

Fatawu Issahaku (R) during the Austria vs. Ghana international friendly in Vienna. Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Twitter

LW Antoine Semenyo – 3/10 Tasked with defensive work down the left flank, Semenyo was restricted in attack and rarely able to impact the game going forward.

CF Jordan Ayew – 4/10 The captain scored Ghana’s only goal, but otherwise mirrored the rest of the team’s subdued performance.

CF Prince Adu Kwabena – 3/10 Adu Kwabena made multiple runs but struggled to make a tangible impact, failing to convert effort into meaningful attacking play.

Overall, Ghana’s performance highlighted defensive vulnerabilities and a lack of cohesion, leaving plenty for Black Stars coach to address before the upcoming fixtures against Germany on Monday.

Source: YEN.com.gh