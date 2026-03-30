Germany host Ghana in a high-profile clash in Stuttgart on Monday evening, as both sides step up preparations for the 2026 World Cup

The build-up has been overshadowed by disappointment following the Black Stars’ heavy defeat to Austria

The team is understood to be ready for the challenge, with Benjamin Asare expected to start ahead of Lawrence Ati Zigi in goal

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Ghana head into Monday’s friendly against Germany under pressure, still reeling from a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria just three days earlier.

The Black Stars face an in-form German side at the MHPArena, with Otto Addo’s men desperate to steady the ship after a run of poor results in their World Cup preparations.

Germany face Ghana in a highly anticipated pre-World Cup preparatory game at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart on March 30, 2026. Photo credit: Alex Grimm/Getty and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana vs Germany: Black Stars seek redemption

The mood in camp has shifted sharply since the defeat in Vienna. Ghana have now lost three straight friendlies against non-African opposition, scoring just once in that run.

For a team fine-tuning its squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the numbers are worrying.

The performances have raised questions, especially given the recent expansion of the technical team which is yet to yield visible results.

Germany, meanwhile, arrives in a confident mood. Julian Nagelsmann’s side are on a six-game winning streak, including an entertaining high-scoring win over Switzerland.

There could be a slight opening for Ghana. Nagelsmann has hinted at rotation, with some players expected to be rested, as cited by SuperSport.

"Tomorrow's game is a bit different because we have to rotate a bit more in order to play some players who may have come from injury."

"We want the players to be fit and healthy when the crunch time of the season comes."

History also leans in Germany’s favour. They remain unbeaten against Ghana in three previous meetings, with two wins and a draw. Their last encounter ended 2-2 at the 2014 World Cup.

Despite the odds, Addo is backing his side to respond in his pre-match presser, via Ghanafa.org:

"Surely, even though we were facing a strong opponent, we were very optimistic that we could handle the situation. In the past, we had an even worse situation. We came back very, very strong, and I tried to remind the boys.

"Like I said, we talked a lot, and we agreed on a lot of things that we had to do better, especially for this game. We're here now; we're ready."

Germany vs Ghana: Benjamin Asare Starts, Ati Zigi Out in Predicted Black Stars XI. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Predicted Ghana lineup vs Germany

Addo is expected to make changes, both in personnel and shape, as he looks for a reaction.

The Black Stars are likely to switch from a 4-2-3-1 system to a more compact 3-5-2 setup.

Benjamin Asare is tipped to return in goal after sitting out the Austria defeat. In defence, Alexander Djiku is expected to marshal a back three, flanked by Jerome Opoku on the left and Jonas Adjetey on the right.

Marvin Senaya could be handed a starting role at right wing-back after his cameo appearance against Austria, while Gideon Mensah is set to come in on the opposite flank.

In midfield, Thomas Partey will anchor the side, with Elisha Owusu offering protection in front of the defence. Caleb Yirenkyi is expected to operate in a more natural box-to-box role.

Watch Jordan Ayew's goal vs Austria on X:

Up front, captain Jordan Ayew, Ghana’s lone scorer against Austria, is likely to partner Antoine Semenyo.

Predicted lineup: Asare; Adjetey, Djiku, Opoku; Senaya, Mensah, Partey, Yirenkyi, Owusu; Jordan, Semenyo

For Ghana, this is more than just another friendly. It is a test of character after a bruising defeat and a chance to show signs of progress before the World Cup.

How to watch Germany vs Ghana

In another report, YEN.com.gh explained how fans can watch the friendly between Germany and Ghana in Stuttgart.

Ghanaian fans can catch the game live on three local free-to-air networks, with kick-off set for Monday evening.

Source: YEN.com.gh