Ghana will have to pay a significant compensation package following the dismissal of Otto Addo as head coach

The 50-year-old was relieved of his duties just two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup

The GFA has since begun the process of identifying a suitable replacement to lead the team into the global tournament

Otto Addo’s dismissal has left more than just a vacancy on the Black Stars bench. It has also handed Ghana a costly financial decision at a time when focus should be firmly on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed his exit just after midnight on Tuesday, stating it had "parted ways" with the head coach and that the decision was "effective immediately".

Otto Addo departs his role as Black Stars coach after a run of poor results, including a 5-1 defeat against Austria. Photo by Koji Watanabe.

Source: Getty Images

The move came 72 days before the start of the FIFA World Cup, following a run of poor results that included a 5-1 walloping at the hands of Austria.

Addo’s departure ends his second spell in charge after 22 matches, where he recorded eight wins, five draws and nine losses, according to Transfermarkt.

With Ghana also missing out on the 2025 AFCON and suffering four straight defeats, his position had become increasingly difficult to defend, making his belated sacking justifiable.

How much Ghana will pay Otto Addo?

While the decision may have been football-driven, it comes at a financial cost.

According to Ghanasoccernet, the Ministry for Sports and Recreation could pay compensation of up to $500,000 following the termination of Addo’s contract.

The figure reflects the remaining duration of his deal, which still had around 10 months to run.

With a reported monthly salary of $50,000, the GFA may be required to honour a significant portion of that agreement despite his exit.

This places an added burden on the Sports Ministry, which must now absorb the cost while also preparing to fund a new technical setup.

The timing only increases the pressure. With the World Cup approaching, Ghana must now spend again to rebuild, both technically and financially.

Desmond Ofei, one of Otto Addo's assistant coaches, is in line to replace his former boss. Photo by Toru Hanai.

Source: Getty Images

Who replaces Otto Addo as Ghana coach?

Beyond the numbers, attention quickly shifts to the future.

In its statement, the GFA noted it "will communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course".

That process is already underway, with two names emerging as frontrunners.

James Kwesi Appiah is back in the conversation. The experienced coach, currently in charge of Sudan, offers familiarity and immediate understanding of the national team environment.

Desmond Ofei is also being considered. The current assistant coach represents a more forward-looking option, though his lack of experience at senior level makes him a bold choice.

Whoever gets the nod will have little time to settle. Ghana’s World Cup opener against Panama is set for June 17, leaving the next coach with a short window to steady the team and restore confidence.

How Otto Addo reacted to his dismissal

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported on Otto Addo’s reaction after his dismissal as Black Stars coach.

He was informed shortly after the decision and is said to have accepted it calmly.

Source: YEN.com.gh