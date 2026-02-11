Tottenham has five proven managers, including Xabi Alonso and Xavi, who could step in immediately if Frank is sacked

Each potential replacement boasts notable achievements, league titles, European finals, and player development credentials

From nurturing young talent to tactical expertise, these managers could reshape Spurs’ style and inspire both the squad and fans

Tottenham Hotspur’s season has entered a precarious phase as mounting pressure threatens manager Thomas Frank’s position.

After a string of inconsistent results in the English Premier League, Spurs find themselves struggling to meet expectations, and supporters are voicing their frustration both online and in stadiums.

The 2‑1 defeat against Newcastle on Tuesday, February 10, added fuel to the fire. Despite some promising attacking moments, Tottenham failed to convert key chances, leaving the team without a much-needed point.

According to the BBC, club hierarchy remains tight-lipped about the manager’s future, although insiders suggest discussions are ongoing.

However, according to Express Sport, here are five managers who could arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium immediately if Frank were sacked.

Thomas Frank's potential replacements at Tottenham

Xabi Alonso

After leaving Real Madrid by mutual consent in January, Xabi Alonso is currently unattached. The Spaniard impressed at Bayer Leverkusen, winning the Bundesliga undefeated in 2023/24 along with the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup.

Alonso also led his team to a Europa League final. Previously linked with Liverpool, he remains a top managerial option in Europe and could bring tactical acumen and experience to Tottenham if Frank departs.

Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi recently left Marseille after a disappointing run, including a heavy 5‑0 defeat to PSG. The Italian enjoyed a successful spell at Brighton, finishing sixth in the Premier League and securing Europa League qualification.

Known for nurturing young talent like Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, De Zerbi combines tactical knowledge with player development skills, making him a suitable candidate for Spurs’ squad filled with promising prospects.

Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez is on the market after leaving the Camp Nou in May 2024. He won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup while emphasising stylish, possession-based football with a solid defensive record.

Xavi is also recognised for promoting youth, having given Lamine Yamal his debut at 15. Tottenham’s young stars, including Xavi Simons, could flourish under his guidance, while fans would be excited by his attacking, technically sophisticated style.

Edin Terzic

Edin Terzic, former Borussia Dortmund manager, boasts strong tactical experience despite a quieter profile. Rising through Dortmund’s youth and scouting system, he led the first team to a DFB-Pokal title and a Champions League final in 2024.

Terzic left Dortmund following a fifth-place league finish, showing humility and professionalism. His experience in Germany’s top tier and knowledge of managing high-profile players could bring stability and structure to a Spurs side in transition.

Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca recently left Chelsea after 18 months, during which he won the UEFA Conference League and the Club World Cup. Previously, he achieved promotion with Leicester City and coached Manchester City’s reserves.

Despite some communication issues leading to his Chelsea departure, Maresca possesses top-flight managerial experience. His tactical versatility and ability to handle competitive squads make him a realistic candidate for Spurs, potentially offering immediate results without requiring relocation far from London.

