Jordan Ayew came to the rescue for Leicester on Easter Monday, scoring to earn a hard-fought draw after his side had fallen behind

The 34-year-old now has six goals in the English Championship as the Foxes battle to secure their survival in the second tier

With six games remaining, Ayew will be eager to maintain his scoring form as the season heads toward its conclusion

A CAF-accredited journalist told YEN.com.gh that Jordan’s club form will directly impact his performances for the Black Stars at the World Cup

Jordan Ayew came off the bench to rescue a crucial point for Leicester City in a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Easter Monday.

With relegation pressure mounting, the Black Stars captain delivered when it mattered, scoring a late equaliser to keep Leicester’s survival hopes alive.

Jordan Ayew celebrates with Patson Daka after scoring a late goal in Leicester City's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on April 6, 2026. Photo by Mark Sutton.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew rescues Leicester with late equaliser

According to BBC Sport, Leicester’s afternoon got off to the worst possible start when Jerry Yates struck just two minutes into the game to give Wednesday an early lead.

The Foxes struggled to respond in the first half, prompting interim boss Gary Rowett to make changes after the break, including introducing Ayew.

The 34-year-old, who missed his first-ever penalty against Charlton, made an immediate impact. Latching onto a loose ball, he shrugged off his marker before firing a powerful shot into the bottom corner to level the score in the 84th minute.

Watch Ayew's equaliser for Leicester, as shared on X:

Despite the late push, Leicester could not find a winner as Wednesday held firm to secure a share of the points.

Ayew's club form would impact Ghana's performance

Ayew’s cameo was brief but effective. In just 21 minutes, he registered three shots, two on target, created two chances, and completed six of his eight passes. He also won both of his aerial duels.

The goal takes his tally to six in 38 appearances in the EFL Championship this season.

According to ESPN, he now ranks among Leicester’s top scorers, behind Jordan James and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

Shedding light on how Ayew’s club form could influence his performances for the Black Stars at the World Cup, Daily Guide Network and Focus FM journalist Fitman Jaarah told YEN.com.gh that:

"Jordan’s goal comes as a timely boost for the Black Stars, who are grappling with uncertainty following the dismissal of Otto Addo," Jaarah began.

"If the captain rediscovers his rhythm at club level, it could significantly strengthen Ghana’s prospects heading into the World Cup.

"At this stage, it is crucial that key players like Ayew are not only active for their clubs but also performing at a high level, particularly in attack, where confidence is everything.

"With tough fixtures against Panama, England, and Croatia on the horizon, Ghana will need its forwards to fire to stand a real chance.

Ayew boosts Leicester's survival fight

With 41 points from 41 games, Leicester remain deep in the relegation battle and must pick up vital points in their remaining fixtures, starting with a clash against Swansea City on April 11.

Jordan Ayew Scores Late Equaliser to Rescue Leicester City From Defeat. Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

For Ayew, the timely goal also serves as a boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he is expected to lead Ghana as captain and help guide the team beyond the group stage.

Jordan Ayew to set record at WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew is set to become Ghana’s oldest player at a FIFA World Cup when he features at the 2026 tournament.

He will surpass Denis Odoi, who was 34 years and seven months old during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Source: YEN.com.gh