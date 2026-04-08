Ghana will not appoint a permanent head coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup despite the dismissal of Otto Addo

Three candidates, including a former Real Madrid manager, have reportedly emerged as frontrunners for the role

The Ghana Football Association is set to hold a crucial meeting on Friday to decide who takes charge of the Black Stars next

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Ghana is set to take a cautious route in appointing a new Black Stars coach, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) leaning towards a short-term solution ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The shift in approach follows the dismissal of Otto Addo, leaving little time for a full rebuild before the tournament, which kicks off on June 11.

With the clock ticking, the focus has turned to stabilising the team rather than committing to a long-term project.

Black Stars Coaching Decision: Why Ghana Won’t Hire Permanent Manager Before World Cup. Photos by Alex Grimm and Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Why Ghana won't hire permanent coach now

Initial reports suggested the FA and Sports Ministry were ready to pursue a high-profile appointment.

However, UK-based Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman has revealed that financial limitations have forced a rethink.

"There's no money to commit to a coach for the long term at this crucial hour," he disclosed in an explainer.

He added that many top coaches are unlikely to accept the role given the limited preparation time before the World Cup.

Instead, he believes the FA will have a broader pool of candidates to choose from after the tournament.

Osman also pointed to a growing preference for Kwesi Appiah as a temporary solution.

"Tactically Kwesi [Appiah] is very good."

Below is Rahman Osman's explainer, as shared on X:

Recent developments appear to support that view. Walid Regragui has distanced himself from the role despite earlier links.

Joachim Löw has also ruled himself out, while Hervé Renard has opted to remain with Saudi Arabia after speculation over his future.

3 options emerge ahead of World Cup

With a long-term appointment now unlikely, attention has turned to experienced names who could guide the team through the World Cup.

Paulo Bento is believed to be the frontrunner among a trio of Portuguese candidates. He brings World Cup experience from his time with Portugal and South Korea.

Fernando Santos is also under consideration, having led Portugal to their first major title at Euro 2016 before adding the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

The third name in the frame is Carlos Queiroz, a seasoned figure with vast experience at both club and international levels, including spells with Real Madrid and multiple World Cup campaigns.

Black Stars Coaching Decision: Why Ghana Won’t Hire Permanent Manager Before World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the GFA Executive Council is expected to meet on April 10 to make a final decision.

President Kurt Okraku is said to be proceeding with caution, keen to avoid another misstep after previous appointments failed to deliver the desired results.

For now, the priority is clear. Find a steady hand, navigate the World Cup, and reassess the long-term future once the dust settles.

Akonnor snubs Black Stars links

In a related report, YEN.com.gh said Charles Akonnor has ruled himself out of replacing Otto Addo as Black Stars coach.

The former Ghana captain, now managing Gor Mahia in Kenya, had been linked with the role alongside Kwesi Appiah.

Source: YEN.com.gh