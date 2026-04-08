A former Manchester United assistant coach has reportedly made the shortlist to replace Otto Addo as Black Stars boss

Two Portuguese tacticians with World Cup experience are also said to be in the running for the vacant role

Reports suggest the GFA could appoint an interim coach for the World Cup before settling on a long-term manager after the tournament

Ghana’s hunt for a new head coach has entered a decisive phase, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) narrowing its search to three Portuguese candidates.

The move follows the dismissal of Otto Addo after last month’s heavy defeats to Austria and Germany.

Otto Addo's last two games as Black Stars coach ended in heavy defeats, leading to his dismissal before the start of the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Thomas Kienzle.

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars conceded seven goals across both matches and scored just twice, a run that forced a late change in direction just 72 days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Addo had been on course to lead Ghana to a second consecutive World Cup, but the timing of his exit has left the team short on preparation and clarity ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Since Addo’s departure, several high-profile names have been linked with the role.

Kwesi Appiah, now with Sudan, is open to a return if approached. Joachim Löw was mentioned but quickly distanced himself from the position.

Hervé Renard also declined the opportunity, opting to remain with Saudi Arabia. So who becomes Otto Addo's replacement?

Fernando Santos, Paulo Bento and Carlos Queiroz are in the race to become the next Black Stars coach. Photos by Carlos Rodrigues, Richard Sellers and Etsuo Hara.

Source: Getty Images

Portuguese trio lead race for Ghana job

According to Sporty FM, the GFA has now reduced a pool of over 600 applicants to three names, all from Portugal.

Leading the race is Paulo Bento, who brings World Cup experience after guiding Portugal in 2014 and South Korea in 2022.

Interestingly, his teams faced Ghana at both tournaments, recording one win and one defeat. Sources indicate he is the frontrunner for an interim role.

Also in contention is Fernando Santos, the most decorated of the trio. He led Portugal to victory at Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019, while also taking charge at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

However, his most recent stint with Azerbaijan ended poorly. He failed to win any of his 11 matches, drawing two and losing nine before parting ways with the team, according to Report.az.

The third candidate is Carlos Queiroz, a vastly experienced figure with a long track record at both club and international level. He has managed at four World Cups, one with Portugal and three with Iran.

Queiroz also brings valuable African experience, having guided Egypt to the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, where they lost to Senegal on penalties, BBC Sport reports.

With GFA president Kurt Okraku promising a new appointment within two weeks, the decision now appears close.

The focus is on finding a steady hand to guide the Black Stars through a difficult transition and into the World Cup.

Ex-Ghana captain declines Black Stars links

In a related report, YEN.com.gh stated that C. K. Akonnor has ruled himself out of replacing Otto Addo as Black Stars coach.

The former Ghana captain, now managing a top club in Kenya, had been linked with the role alongside other local tacticians.

Source: YEN.com.gh