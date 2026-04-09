Patrice Motsepe has delivered a key message to Senegal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, amid the fallout from the AFCON final

His remarks come during a visit to the West African nation, nearly a month after the Confederation of African Football awarded the title to Morocco

The CAF president is also expected to travel to Morocco on Thursday in a bid to ease tensions between the two finalists of the 2025 AFCON

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has struck a conciliatory tone in Senegal, offering a bold World Cup prediction despite the ongoing fallout from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Motsepe arrived in Dakar on Wednesday, April 8, weeks after CAF’s controversial decision to strip Senegal of their AFCON title and award it to Morocco.

The ruling, which overturned Senegal’s 1-0 win in the January 18 final, has triggered widespread backlash across the continent.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe sends a positive World Cup message to Senegal despite the 2025 AFCON final controversy. Photos by Sebastien Bozon and Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

CAF seeks unity after AFCON final controversy

CAF justified its decision by citing regulations related to abandoning a match, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory on March 17.

The drama unfolded in Rabat when Senegal’s players, coach Pape Thiaw, and technical staff walked off the pitch after Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty.

Sadio Mané and a handful of Senegal players remained, while Brahim Díaz went on to miss the spot kick.

The Senegalese Football Federation has since challenged the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), while Senegal’s government has called for an international investigation into alleged corruption within CAF.

Against that backdrop, Motsepe’s visit was aimed at easing tensions. He met FA president Abdoulaye Fall and later held talks with Senegal’s leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye. He also visited Gorée Island during his stay.

Motsepe praised Senegal’s leadership and stressed the need for unity across African football, insisting that challenges must be resolved collectively.

Motsepe backs Senegal for historic WC run

Looking ahead, the CAF boss turned his focus to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and delivered a message of confidence in Senegal’s prospects, as cited by Micky Jnr:

“I think I’m going to see Senegal in the World Cup final in America! And maybe even two African nations in the final," he began.

"This is the same message I give to all 10 African nations going to the World Cup. Inshallah, can I see you in the final? That would make Africa proud."

Senegal remain adamant they are AFCON 2025 winners despite a CAF ruling declaring Morocco as champions. Photo by Julien De Rosa.

Source: Getty Images

According to Fox Sports, Senegal faces a demanding group. They will take on two-time world champions France, revisiting their famous 2002 World Cup opener, before clashes with a star-studded Norway, led by Erling Haaland, and Iraq.

Despite the ongoing legal battle at CAS, Motsepe remained optimistic, insisting that whatever the outcome, CAF will emerge stronger and continue to move forward.

Senegal players send strong message to CAF

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Senegal players sent a defiant message to CAF after being stripped of the AFCON title.

In a viral video, the squad was seen displaying portraits in what many interpreted as a protest against the decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh