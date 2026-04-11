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Cristiano Ronaldo names a World Cup-winning legend as the greatest player in football history, overlooking even Lionel Messi

The chosen icon boasts a unique record of three FIFA World Cup titles and made history as the youngest scorer in a World Cup final at 17

The legendary figure rose from humble beginnings to global superstardom and later became an ambassador who helped promote football worldwide

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history, with many even placing him at the very top of the all-time list.

The Portuguese forward has stayed at the elite level of the game for more than two decades, and his remarkable achievements underline his greatness.

Cristiano Ronaldo Picked his 'Greatest Player in Football History', Snubbed Lionel Messi

Source: Getty Images

With five UEFA Champions League titles, three Premier League crowns, five Ballon d’Or awards, along with numerous individual and team honours, the legendary CR7 has achieved almost everything possible, firmly establishing himself in the conversation for the greatest player ever.

Known for his relentless drive on the pitch, Ronaldo has also expressed strong views off it. On one occasion, he revealed who he believes is the greatest footballer in history.

The former Juventus star overlooked his former teammates — and even his long-time rival Lionel Messi — instead naming a World Cup-winning legend whose status among the game’s icons is rarely disputed.

Cristiano Ronaldo Names His GOAT

Ronaldo identified Brazilian legend Pele as the greatest player in football history, insisting that no one will ever match the achievements of the three-time World Cup winner:

“Pele is the greatest player in football history, and there will only be one Pele in the world.”

Pele is universally recognised as one of football’s most iconic and successful figures — not only because of his immense talent, but also due to the way he transformed the global perception of the sport.

Pele’s Achievements

The Brazilian great rose from humble beginnings to become one of football’s first global superstars. He led the Brazilian national team to World Cup glory in 1958 at just 17 years old.

During that tournament, he became the youngest player ever to score in a World Cup final, netting twice against Sweden — a record that still stands today.

Pele went on to win the prestigious Jules Rimet Trophy twice more, in 1962 and 1970, making him the only player in history to win three FIFA World Cups.

At club level, he spent most of his career with Brazilian giants Santos FC, where he played for nearly 20 years and scored an incredible 643 goals.

After retiring from professional football in 1977, Pele became a global ambassador for the sport, working with various organisations to promote football worldwide.

He passed away at the age of 82 in December 2022 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo following a battle with cancer.

Source: YEN.com.gh