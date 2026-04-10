The FIFA World Cup trophy was unveiled in Vancouver, coinciding with the Artemis II mission crew splashdown

Trophy Tour allows fans in 38 North American cities to see the iconic prize up close

Spain leads early 2026 World Cup power rankings, followed by France and Argentina among top contenders

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The original FIFA World Cup trophy arrived in Vancouver on Friday, April 10, coinciding with the same day the Artemis II mission’s four-person crew is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean.

The iconic golden prize, widely regarded as the ultimate symbol of football glory, was officially unveiled on CTV Your Morning Vancouver as part of its ongoing North American promotional tour leading up to the tournament set to begin in June.

World Cup trophy tour begins with buzz in Vancouver ahead of 2026 tournament. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

According to CTV News, the unveiling was carried out live on air by CTV Your Morning presenter Keri Adams, who had the special honour of revealing the trophy to viewers before it was displayed publicly later in the day at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The moment marked one of the key stops in the FIFA World Cup 26 Trophy Tour, organised in partnership with Coca-Cola, which is giving fans across 38 cities in North America the rare opportunity to see the prestigious prize up close.

In Vancouver, the trophy will be available for public viewing on April 10 and 11 before continuing its journey to other major Canadian cities, eventually concluding its tour in Toronto on May 25.

The trophy itself, crafted from solid gold and designed in 1971, depicts two human figures lifting the Earth above their heads.

Since 1974, the names of all winning nations have been engraved at its base, and only World Cup-winning players and heads of state are permitted to touch it.

According to CTV, entry is free for the public exhibition, although organisers have advised visitors to secure tickets via the official Coca-Cola event platform, with limited walk-in access available.

Alongside the trophy display, fans will also enjoy interactive games, live music, and prize giveaways designed to enhance the experience.

2026 World Cup favourites and Early Power Rankings

As excitement builds towards the 2026 tournament, ESPN’s early World Cup power rankings have placed Spain at the top of the favourites list.

La Roja are viewed as the leading contenders, with young star Lamine Yamal expected to play a central role alongside Pedri and Ferran Torres.

Despite concerns about defensive stability, Spain’s recent European Championship success has strengthened belief in their ability to compete at the highest level.

France follow closely, boasting exceptional squad depth and firepower led by Kylian Mbappe, while defending champions Argentina remain strong contenders thanks to Lionel Messi’s influence and a balanced squad featuring Lautaro Martínez and Emiliano Martínez.

Kylian Mbappe gets ready to lead France at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Marc-BR Images

Source: Getty Images

England, Brazil, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, Morocco, and Colombia complete the top ten, each bringing a mix of experience, emerging talent, and tactical strength as the global showpiece draws closer.

2026 World Cup qualified teams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh took a detailed look at all 48 teams that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including 10 African nations and 12 European sides.

Headline the list is reigning champions Argentina, as well as the three host countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Source: YEN.com.gh