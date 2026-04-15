Manchester United’s defensive crisis deepens at the worst possible moment, but the controversy behind it is what’s turning heads

A key decision off the pitch has sparked outrage among fans, raising fresh questions about fairness in the league.

With tensions rising and suspensions piling up, United’s season is entering a defining and unpredictable phase

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Harry Maguire will play no part in Manchester United’s Premier League trip to Chelsea on Sunday, April 18, after receiving an additional one-match suspension following his recent dismissal.

The experienced defender, now 33, had already begun serving a ban after being sent off during United’s 2–2 draw with AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Harry Maguire faces a fresh suspension ahead of the Chelsea vs. Manchester United Premier League clash. Image credit: ManUntd

Source: Getty Images

FA bans Harry Maguire

Maguire was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Evanilson, a decision that proved costly as Junior Kroupi converted the resulting penalty. That match ultimately ended level, but the fallout has continued well beyond the final whistle.

The centre-back had already missed United’s narrow 2–1 defeat at home to rivals Leeds United earlier in the week. However, the situation escalated after the Football Association confirmed further disciplinary action.

According to the FA, as France 24 covered, fourth official Matthew Donohue reported that Maguire directed inappropriate and insulting language towards match officials as he exited the pitch.

While the player insisted his remarks were not aimed at any individual, he later admitted to the charge brought against him.

As a result, the FA imposed an additional one-match suspension along with a £30,000 fine, extending his absence at a crucial point in the season.

Defensive crisis deepens for Manchester United

Meanwhile, Maguire’s suspension compounds an already difficult situation at the back for Manchester United. Both Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez remain unavailable, leaving the squad severely depleted in central defence.

De Ligt has been sidelined since November with a persistent back issue, while Martínez begins a three-match suspension after his red card against Leeds.

The Argentine was dismissed following a VAR review for pulling the hair of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a decision that sparked frustration within the club.

Interim manager Michael Carrick did not hide his anger, describing the call as “one of the worst” he has witnessed. The club are believed to have appealed in response.

With options limited, United could turn to youth, with promising defender Ayden Heaven potentially partnering Leny Yoro in what would be a youthful backline against Chelsea.

Despite the mounting challenges, United remain third in the Premier League standings, maintaining a seven-point cushion over Chelsea.

Harry Maguire misses Manchester United's trip to Chelsea on Saturday. Image credit: ManUntd

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Maguire's FA ban

Still, the growing list of suspensions and injuries has triggered a wave of reaction online, with supporters voicing frustration over recent officiating decisions.

“PGMOL and Premier League are destroying Manchester United. Maguire ban, Martinez wrong red card. They achieved their objectives of killing Man United season. They are intentionally trying to destroy United whole season.” – @Samurai

“FA does not want Manchester United to qualify for Champions League, we should be very careful in every game from now on. You can see how every decision is going against us, they hate us, they do not want us to succeed. But I am sure they’ll fail.” – @Faisal Dadi

“Passion is football. Players swear because it matters to them. Harry is not someone who loses control and should be judged on his entire career.” – Darran Brennan

Harry Maguire's suspended prison sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Harry Maguire was found guilty of three offences in Greece, including attempted bribery, following a high-profile legal case.

The Manchester United defender received a 15-month suspended sentence on Wednesday, March 4, meaning he avoided serving any time in prison.

Source: YEN.com.gh