Mohammed Kudus has reacted after his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in January has hit a major setback

The 25-year-old had been making steady progress before a painful relapse halted his return this week

Tottenham have now confirmed he will undergo a possible surgery that could rule him out of the World Cup

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Mohammed Kudus is in a race against time to be fit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a fresh injury setback.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward had been working his way back from a quad injury picked up against Sunderland on January 4.

Mohammed Kudus is facing the heartbreaking possibility of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a relapse in his injury recovery. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Initially ruled out for three months, there was growing optimism he would return after the March international break. Those hopes have now taken a hit following a relapse.

After returning to team training last week, Kudus appeared close to making his comeback. However, Tottenham confirmed the latest blow in a statement on X.

"He had returned to team training during the past week; however, he will now require further specialist review and, potentially, surgery. We will provide any relevant further updates in due course. We're all with you, Mo," the club wrote.

How Kudus reacted to fresh injury setback

According to Sun Sport, the news has left the player deeply disappointed, with reports indicating he is struggling to come to terms with the setback.

Beyond the personal frustration, there is concern about how the injury could affect his ability to help Spurs as they fight to stay clear of danger in the Premier League.

Kudus is now expected to miss a run of key fixtures, including matches against Sunderland, Brighton & Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa. His availability for later games against Chelsea and Everton remains unclear.

Mohammed Kudus is one of Ghana's key players, and his absence at the World Cup could be a major headache for the Black Stars. Photo by Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

Will Kudus miss the 2026 World Cup?

A typical quad or hamstring surgery can sideline a player for up to six months, according to Dr Jorge Chahla, and if he goes under the knife, his chances of featuring may quickly fade.

The timing could hardly be worse for Ghana, who are already scrambling to appoint a new head coach following the dismissal of Otto Addo.

Kudus was central to the country's qualification push, scoring twice – including a decisive winner against Comoros – and providing two assists.

Watch Kudus' goal vs Comoros, as shared on X:

He was widely tipped to spearhead the attack alongside Antoine Semenyo at the tournament.

His influence on the biggest stage is not in doubt. At the last World Cup, Kudus struck twice against South Korea and won a crucial penalty against Uruguay, though it was missed by Andre Ayew.

However, concerns linger over his fitness record – since the 2020/21 season, he has missed 72 matches and spent 427 days out through 10 separate injuries, per Transfermarkt.

Before this latest blow, he had still managed nine goal involvements across domestic and European competitions, underlining his quality when fit.

Old prophecy warning Kudus emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a resurfaced prophecy about Mohammed Kudus has heightened concern following a setback in his recovery.

In a July 8, 2025, video, Prophet Clement Testimony said he was spiritually led to warn Kudus about a possible transfer decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh