Berekum Chelsea forward Dominic Frimpong has reportedly died following an armed robbery incident

The attack on the team bus occurred on the return from a Ghana Premier League match vs FC Samartex

The police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators as Ghanaians continue to witness the aftermath

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Berekum Chelsea have been thrown into mourning following reports that forward Dominic Frimpong has died after sustaining a severe head injury during a violent robbery attack on the club’s team bus.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, April 12, as the squad made their way back from a Ghana Premier League fixture against FC Samartex in Samreboi.

Dominic Frimpong in action for Berekum Chelsea before his tragic passing. Image credit: Berekum Chelsea

Source: Twitter

According to Flashscore, Chelsea had just suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in their Week 29 GPL encounter when their return journey turned into a nightmare.

Berekum Chelsea attacked on Bibiani-Goaso road

According to a statement released by the club, the team bus was ambushed by heavily armed men along the Bibiani-Goaso road near Ahyiresu. The attackers reportedly blocked the road, forcing the vehicle to halt before opening fire.

In a detailed account shared on Facebook, the club described how masked assailants, wielding guns and assault rifles, began shooting at the bus as the driver attempted to reverse to safety.

Players and officials were left with no choice but to abandon the vehicle and run into nearby bushes to escape the gunfire.

The club confirmed that several members of the travelling party sustained injuries during the chaotic incident. Emergency assistance came swiftly, with a police patrol team responding promptly to the distress call.

According to Berekum Chelsea, residents of Ahyiresu also offered temporary refuge to the shaken players and staff, while officials of Bibiani Gold Stars extended support in the aftermath.

Chelsea also expressed gratitude to the police, local community, media, and the leadership of the Ghana Football Association for their rapid response during the crisis.

Dominic Frimpong dies in Chelsea bus attack

Meanwhile, in a heartbreaking development, amid the confusion and fear, Frimpong, who was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head and rushed to Bibiani Government Hospital, but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. This is according to KickGH.

The late Berekum Chelsea forward Dominic Frimpong #31 was in Chelsea's starting lineup against Samartex. Image credit: Berekum Chelsea

Source: Facebook

Frimpong had joined the club on loan from Aduana FC in January, with the agreement set to run until the end of the 2025–26 season. During his short spell, he managed two goals in 13 appearances, showing glimpses of his potential.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for the attackers, who fled the scene following the robbery.

Authorities are also working to account for all players and officials who were on board at the time of the incident, amid initial reports that some individuals were temporarily unaccounted for.

Nana Pooley's death in Nsoatre

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the tragic death of Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, who was allegedly stabbed during a Ghana Premier League clash between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

The incident, which occurred during the 2024/26 season, gained traction both in the local and international media, including the BBC.

Source: YEN.com.gh