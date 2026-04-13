Dominic Frimpong tragically died after an armed robbery attack, leaving the Ghanaian football community in mourning

Fans have expressed outrage and disbelief over rising violence against sports teams in Ghana

Emotional tributes continue to flood social media, highlighting Frimpong's impact on the league and community

Ghanaian football fans have been left stunned and heartbroken following the tragic death of Dominic Frimpong, with social media platforms flooded with emotional tributes and calls for justice.

The news of the young Berekum Chelsea forward’s passing has triggered an outpouring of grief from supporters, teammates, and neutrals across the country.

Dominic Frimpong during a Ghana Premier League match with Berekum Chelsea before his untimely death. Image credit: Berekum Chelsea

Source: Twitter

Dominic Frimpong, who joined Berekum Chelsea on loan from FC Aduana in January of this year, was previously on the books of Attram DeVisser until he departed in July 2025.

Frimpong was allegedly shot when the Chelsea team bus came under armed robbery on Sunday, April 12. The heart-wrenching incident reportedly happened on the Bibiani-Goaso road as the 2011 Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions were returning from a Week 29 GPL match against FC Samartex.

According to KickGH, the 20-year-old was transported to the Goaso government hospital, where he was pronounced dead, adding to Chelsea's woes following their 1-0 loss to Samartex in Samreboi, as Flashscore indicated.

GPL fans react to Dominic Frimpong's death

Meanwhile, many fans have described the incident as one of the darkest moments in recent GPL history, questioning how such a violent attack could happen to a travelling team.

Across various online platforms, supporters have been sharing messages of condolence, with some highlighting Frimpong's contribution of two goals in 13 appearances this season for Berekum Chelsea.

Dominic Frimpong #31 loses his life in an armed robbery incident that targeted Berekum Chelsea's team bus. Image credit: Berekum Chelsea

Source: Facebook

Others have expressed disbelief that a player who was actively competing in the league just days ago is now gone in such tragic circumstances.

Owusu Boateng wrote on Facebook:

''Sorry for this unfortunate situation. God is in our side.''

Zakaria Farms commented:

''You see these armed robbers all they need are phones and money … Theres no need to reverse or try to run when they stop you . In this case they will open fire arms. Just stop and give them what they need … Its sad to hear a news.''

Abu Bakr Sadick also said:

''Horrible experience for the team, wishing the injured player a speedy recovery and thanking the authorities for their prompt response.''

Awini Williams reacted:

''Sad news indeed... my heart goes out to his loved ones and the entire football community. May he rest in peace.''

There were more reactions and messages of sympathy from fans on X, with some of the comments produced below.

@Labista Greenwood wrote:

''Are we safe in this country? Rest in peace, Frimpong.''

@Alhaji Cheeba simply commented:

''This is very sad.''

@KingGeorge72 also shared his own opinion, writing:

''That’s sad, this shouldn’t have happened. I think at this rate, more teams will opt out of the Premier League. May his soul rest in peace.''

When Nana Pooley died in Nsoatre

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the heartbreaking death of Francis Frimpong, a passionate supporter of Asante Kotoko, who was allegedly stabbed during a Ghana Premier League fixture involving Nsoatreman FC and the Porcupine Warriors in Nsoatre.

The incident, which took place during the 2024/25 season, sparked widespread shock and quickly gained attention across local and international media, including coverage by the BBC.

Source: YEN.com.gh