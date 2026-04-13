The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the tragic death of Dominic Frimpong of Berekum Chelsea

Authorities have since launched a manhunt for the armed robbers responsible for the fatal attack

Tributes have poured in from across the football community, with many mourning the late player and expressing support for his club

A tragic highway robbery has claimed the life of a young footballer, casting a dark cloud over Ghana football and prompting an urgent police response.

The Ghana Police Service has since launched a manhunt for the armed men behind the attack on Berekum Chelsea, which occurred on Sunday night along the Ahyiresu-Kwame Dwumor Sreso road in the Nyinahin District.

The incident left one player dead and several others injured.

The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for the killers of Dominic Frimpong. Photo credit: Berekum Chelsea Fc/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Police give update after Dominic Frimpong's death

In an official statement released on Monday, April 13, the Ashanti Regional Police Command confirmed details of the ambush, as shared on X:

"The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for armed robbers who attacked passengers along the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso (KDS) road in the Nyinahin District on Sunday, 12 April 2026, at about 10:30 pm."

According to the police, six men carried out the dastardly act, three of whom were armed with rifles.

The team was travelling in a VIP bus when the attackers blocked their path and opened fire.

In the chaos that followed, the driver lost control while attempting to escape, sending the bus into nearby bushes.

"Police patrol teams responded to distress calls and proceeded to the scene where a VIP bus with registration number AM 9334-20, carrying about thirty (30) football players and officials of Berekum Chelsea from Samreboi to Berekum, had skidded into a bush while attempting to escape from six armed men, three of whom were wielding pump-action guns."

Players and officials reportedly fled into the surrounding bushes to save their lives as gunshots rang out.

The attack proved fatal for Dominic Frimpong, a promising talent who suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital for emergency treatment, but did not survive.

"During the attack, Dominic Frimpong, a footballer, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital but unfortunately passed away while receiving treatment. Another victim, George Owusu Afriyie, 52, was also robbed of GHS 4,500.00. Two spent BB cartridges were retrieved from the scene to assist investigations."

The police have assured the public that efforts are underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"The Regional Police Command has deployed additional personnel and Crime Scene experts to the area and is currently on a manhunt for the suspects. The Police assure the public that the perpetrators will be arrested within the shortest possible time. The public is urged to remain calm and continue to have confidence in the Police while investigations continue."

Dominic Frimpong is regarded as one of the promising players in the Ghana Premier League. Photo credit: Berekum Chelsea Fc/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Frimpong’s death leaves Ghana football mourning

Frimpong was officially a player of Aduana and had joined Berekum Chelsea on loan during the January transfer window.

He made 13 league appearances and scored twice, showing signs of a bright future cut short.

The Ghana Football Association has since expressed condolences to the club, as tributes continue to pour in from across the football community.

Many supporters have described the unfortunate incident as one of the darkest moments in recent Ghana Premier League history, raising serious concerns about the safety of teams on the road.

Source: YEN.com.gh