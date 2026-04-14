FIFA president Gianni Infantino has joined Ghanaians in mourning the tragic death of Dominic Frimpong

The budding footballer lost his life after armed robbers attacked Berekum Chelsea’s team bus en route back to their base

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, assuring the public that justice will be served

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The tragic death of Dominic Frimpong has drawn heartfelt tributes from across the global football community, with Gianni Infantino leading the response.

The 20-year-old lost his life following an armed robbery attack on the team bus of Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, April 12.

The squad was returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture against Samartex in Samreboi when gunmen struck along the Ahyiresu to Kwame Dwumor Sreso road.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino reacts to Dominic Frimpong’s tragic death. Photo credit: TF-Images/Getty and Berekum Chelsea Fc/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

According to local reports, the attackers blocked the route before opening fire. The driver attempted to reverse, but the shooting continued, forcing players and staff to run into nearby bushes for safety.

Frimpong, who was on loan from Aduana Stars, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He was rushed to a nearby health facility and was being prepared for transfer for further care before he succumbed to his injuries.

FIFA, CAF pay tribute to Dominic Frimpong

The news has sent shockwaves far beyond Ghana, prompting messages of sympathy from football’s highest offices. FIFA president Infantino led the way, as cited by Mohammed Shaban on X:

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Berekum Chelsea Football Club’s Dominic Frimpong following a reported attack on the team while returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture.

"On behalf of the global football community and everyone at FIFA we send our condolences to his family, friends, everyone at Berekum Chelsea FC and all those who knew him."

The message from Infantino was followed by a statement from Patrice Motsepe, who also reached out to GFA president Kurt Okraku in an official letter. He wrote, as quoted by Ghanafa.org:

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the armed robbery attack on the bus of Berekum Chelsea, returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture, which claimed the life of a 20-year-old winger Dominic Frimpong.”

“May God comfort and console his loved ones and the entire Ghanaian football community. CAF is with you during this sad and painful period.”

Dominic Frimpong's tragic death leaves the Ghanaian football community in a state of sorrow. Photo credit: Aduana Stars FC/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Safety concerns rise after repeated attacks

Frimpong’s death has once again brought the issue of team safety into sharp focus.

The young forward, described by his mother as humble and respectful, had made 14 league appearances and scored twice before his life was cut short.

Below is a video of Frimpong's mother sharing a touching tribute, as shared on X:

On the day of the attack, he featured for 82 minutes as Chelsea suffered a narrow defeat to Samartex, a match that would sadly become his last.

This incident is not an isolated case. In recent years, clubs such as AshantiGold and Legon Cities have also faced similar attacks while travelling for league matches, according to Al Jazeera.

In response, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has called for a review of security arrangements to better protect teams on matchday journeys.

Frimpong's family mourns his death

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that an emotional video from the family home of Dominic Frimpong has surfaced online after his tragic death.

The footage shows mourners, mostly women dressed in black, wailing in grief, highlighting the deep pain felt by his loved ones.

Source: YEN.com.gh