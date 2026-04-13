An emotional video showing the atmosphere inside the family home of Dominic Frimpong has surfaced online following his tragic death

The 20-year-old lost his life in a highway armed robbery attack while Berekum Chelsea were returning from a Ghana Premier League match

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has assured the public that the perpetrators will be brought to justice as a manhunt for the attackers continues

Ghana football woke up to grief on Monday following the tragic death of Dominic Frimpong, a young talent whose life was cut short in a fatal highway attack.

The 20-year-old, on loan at Berekum Chelsea from Aduana Stars, was travelling with his teammates from Samreboi after a Ghana Premier League fixture when armed men struck.

Dominic Frimpong's family mourns the tragic death of the promising footballer. Photo credit: @AduanaStarsFc/X and @JoySportsGH/X.

Source: Twitter

The incident occurred along the Ahyiresu to Kwame Dwumor Sreso road in the Nyinahin District, turning what should have been a routine journey into a nightmare.

According to a statement from the club, "Masked men wielding guns and assault rifles" ambushed the vehicle and "blocked the road" as the team made its way home on Sunday night. Gunshots rang out, leaving players and officials scrambling for safety.

Family grief captures heartbreak after Frimpong’s death

Frimpong suffered gunshot wounds during the attack and was rushed to the hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

News of his passing spread quickly, plunging the football community into mourning.

The pain has been even more visible at his family home. In a video circulating on social media, a group of mourners, mostly women dressed in black, were seen wailing in anguish. The scenes reflected the depth of loss felt by those closest to him.

As the footage spread online, many Ghanaians shared messages of sympathy.

Akosua Cappuccino bemoaned:

"3y3 Asem oooo hmmmmm."

Bawa Amidu prayed:

"Oh, everything will be fine, so sad."

Ebenezer Otoo summed up:

"Oh my God."

Below is the video of the mood at Frimpong's family home, as shared on X:

GFA reacts as police hunts for attackers

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) described the incident as a devastating blow, paying tribute to a player seen as one for the future.

"The GFA extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, his teammates, technical staff, management, and all at Berekum Chelsea during this extremely difficult time.

"This tragic incident is not only a huge loss to Berekum Chelsea but also to Ghana football as a whole. Dominic was a promising young talent whose dedication and passion for the game embodied the spirit of our league."

Dominic Frimpong's tragic death from the highway robbery incident leaves Ghana football in a state of mourning. Photo credit: Berekum Chelsea Fc/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for those behind the attack and has moved quickly to reassure the public.

"The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for armed robbers who attacked passengers along the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso (KDS) road in the Nyinahin District on Sunday, 12 April 2026, at about 10:30 pm."

"The Regional Police Command has deployed additional personnel and Crime Scene experts to the area and is currently on a manhunt for the suspects. The Police assure the public that the perpetrators will be arrested within the shortest possible time."

For now, a nation mourns a life lost too soon while waiting for justice to follow.

Worrying details on Frimpong's death emerge

In another report, YEN.com.gh disclosed disturbing details about the robbery that led to the death of Dominic Frimpong.

Samuel Amofa and his teammates described the incident as heartbreaking and deeply painful.

Source: YEN.com.gh