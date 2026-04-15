Real Madrid fans have singled out one player for criticism following Wednesday night’s defeat to Bayern Munich

The loss saw the record European champions crash out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage for the second consecutive season

With Madrid also out of the Copa del Rey and trailing Barcelona in La Liga, they now face the real prospect of ending the campaign without silverware

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Real Madrid saw their Champions League dreams slip away in dramatic fashion, with Eduardo Camavinga at the centre of a costly moment that turned the tie on its head against Bayern Munich.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, Madrid needed a strong response in Munich. They got the perfect start.

Just 35 seconds in, Arda Güler unleashed a spectacular long-range strike to ignite hopes of a comeback.

Eduardo Camavinga's moment of madness cost Real Madrid a chance to stage a comeback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Photo by Antonio Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

That early momentum did not last. Bayern responded quickly through Aleksandar Pavlović, who rose to head home from a corner and restore their advantage on aggregate.

Madrid continued to push forward and regained the lead once more, with Güler again finding the net from distance.

Watch Arda Güler's free-kick goal, as shared on X:

The contest swung from end to end, and Harry Kane soon restored parity, reaching 60 goal contributions for the season with a composed finish.

The Spanish giants were not done. Kylian Mbappé capped a swift move set up by Vinícius Júnior, bringing up his 70th Champions League goal and putting Madrid in a strong position heading into the break.

Watch Mbappe's goal, as shared on X:

Camavinga's red costs Madrid UCL comeback

After halftime, belief surged through the Madrid side. However, the turning point arrived when Camavinga entered the game as a substitute for Brahim Díaz.

Already on a booking, the midfielder made a costly error. He delayed a Bayern free kick by holding onto the ball, prompting the referee to issue a second yellow card. The decision left Madrid a man down at a critical moment.

Bayern seized the opportunity, striking twice late on to seal a 6-4 aggregate victory and end Madrid’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Eduardo Camavinga reacts after receiving his second yellow card and marching orders during Real Madrid's 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich on April 15, 2026. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans blame Camavinga for UCL exit

The incident sparked frustration among supporters, many of whom directed their anger at the young midfielder.

@sir_sad33q slammed the Frenchman:

"That was naive from Camavinga; the sub has been sent off."

Watch Camavinga's red card moment, as shared on X:

@BayeroDeen88 criticised Camavinga:

"What the heck, bro? He came on and just scattered everything they've worked for. You deserve to be sitting in the bench every single day."

@Joshmufc30 followed up:

"Can you imagine, coming on as a substitute and getting two yellow cards, absolute clown

@James6569752906 demanded:

"This is the last time I will see Camavinga on a white shirt. Sell him."

@Eben626170 summed up:

"What the hell, came from the bench just to collect red card."

Despite a spirited attacking display, Álvaro Arbeloa and his side leave Munich empty-handed with Bayern advancing to the last four of the competition despite Nimbus Pronos, a feline oracle, predicting the tie in favour of the record holders.

With an early exit in the Copa del Rey and a significant gap behind Barcelona in La Liga, the season now risks ending without silverware for Los Blancos.

Madrid legend dies hours before Bayern clash

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that José Emilio Santamaría, a Real Madrid legend, died just hours before the clash against Bayern Munich.

The iconic defender passed away at the age of 96 on April 15.

Source: YEN.com.gh