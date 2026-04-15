Kylian Mbappé breaks new ground by scoring 10 away goals in a single UEFA Champions League season, the highest ever recorded

The Real Madrid forward achieves a milestone that even legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo never managed in their careers

His record-setting goal comes against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, highlighting his impact on the biggest stage

Kylian Mbappé reaches a milestone even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo never managed after scoring for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The French forward nets his 10th away goal of the campaign, setting a new record for most goals scored on the road in a single season.

Mbappé sets record even Messi and Ronaldo never reached with 10 away UCL goals

Source: Getty Images

Despite playing with a plaster on his face following a nasty cut above his right eyebrow, Mbappé still makes a decisive impact.

He scores in the first half to briefly put Real Madrid 3-2 ahead on the night and level the tie at 4-4 on aggregate, achieving a feat neither Messi nor Ronaldo accomplished.

Mbappé now has 10 goals away from the Santiago Bernabéu, underlining his reputation as one of the most dangerous players on the road.

He has scored 15 goals in just 11 matches in the 2025–26 Champions League, with twice as many coming away from home compared to his five at home. However, his efforts are not enough, as Real Madrid are eliminated from the competition by Bayern Munich.

While the achievement is remarkable, context matters. Under the current Champions League format, teams can play up to seven away matches from the league phase to the final.

Messi and Ronaldo never played under this structure, with their maximum capped at six away games per season.

That extra match may seem minor, but for prolific scorers like Mbappé, Messi, and Ronaldo, it can make a significant difference. It is therefore highly possible that either Messi or Ronaldo could have reached 10 away goals in a single campaign under the current format.

Regardless of the debate, Mbappé’s record stands, and he writes his name into Champions League history for the 2025–26 season.

With his strike against Bayern Munich, Mbappé also brings up his 70th career Champions League goal, placing him halfway to Ronaldo’s all-time record.

The Portuguese legend leads the scoring charts with 140 goals across spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Messi sits second with 129 goals for FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, while Robert Lewandowski ranks third with 109 goals scored for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona.

With Real Madrid out of the competition, Mbappé must now wait until the 2026–27 season to continue his pursuit of Champions League history.

Source: YEN.com.gh