NextGen Foundation launches Africa ID Talent Initiative to scout 25 elite young players across seven countries, starting in Ghana

Selected talents (born 2008–2011) will compete in top tournaments and gain exposure to international scouts before trials in Europe

Successful players will join 433-NextGen Academies and be based in hubs like Manchester, Lisbon, and Marbella

The NextGen Foundation is set to launch an ambitious Africa ID Talent Initiative aimed at identifying and developing the next generation of football stars across the continent.

The project will spotlight 25 of the most talented young players in Africa and create a direct pathway to professional football in Europe through elite tournaments and trials with top clubs.

NextGen Africa Talent Initiative to Scout 25 Young Stars for European Pathway

Source: Twitter

The scouting process will begin in Ghana, where a dedicated team will work through academies, clubs, and tournaments to identify standout prospects.

This effort will then expand across six other countries, South Africa, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Gambia, and Kenya, from June to December 2026.

Eligible players will be drawn from age groups born between 2008 and 2011, ensuring a strong focus on youth development. From the pool of talent discovered across these seven nations, only 25 elite players will be selected for the next phase of the program.

Those chosen will compete in three to four high-level tournaments scheduled between February and April 2027 across Africa.

These competitions are designed to expose the players to a premier network of international scouts, offering a rare opportunity to perform on a big stage in front of decision-makers from leading clubs.

NextGen Africa Talent Initiative to Scout 25 Young Stars for European Pathway

Source: Twitter

Following the tournaments, the selected players will be integrated into the 433-NextGen Academies, where they will receive structured development and professional guidance.

From there, they will be sent on trials with clubs across Europe, with potential placements in key football hubs such as Manchester, Lisbon, and Malaga-Marbella.

The ultimate objective is to bridge the gap between African grassroots talent and elite European football.

Ghana’s representative for NextGen Africa, Sally Manaf, believes the initiative will be transformative for young players in the country.

“This is a huge opportunity for Ghanaian talent,” he told YEN.com.gh. “We are bringing over 25 international scouts to Ghana, which means young players who may never have had this level of exposure will now be seen on a global stage. It’s not just about finding talent, it’s about giving them a real pathway.”

Manaf added:

“There are so many gifted players in Ghana and across Africa who just need the right platform. This initiative creates that bridge. We are confident it will uncover exceptional talents and change lives by connecting them directly to opportunities in Europe.”

With its structured pathway and international reach, the NextGen Africa ID Talent Initiative promises to reshape the future of youth football development across the continent.

Source: YEN.com.gh