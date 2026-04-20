Uncertainty continues to surround the arrival of Carlos Queiroz, with fans eagerly awaiting their new head coach’s first appearance on Ghanaian soil

The 73-year-old Portuguese tactician was recently confirmed as the successor to Otto Addo and will lead the team into the 2026 World Cup

Queiroz's first assignment is against Wales in a preparatory fixture before Ghana opens its campaign at the global tournament against Panama

Just 13 days after parting ways with Otto Addo, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) moved swiftly to appoint Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of the Black Stars.

The experienced tactician has signed a four-month deal, with his future tied directly to the team's performance at the 2026 World Cup.

Carlos Queiroz is expected to arrive in Ghana to take up his role as Black Stars coach in the coming days. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

He is also expected to arrive with a trusted backroom crew, with reports indicating that as many as five assistants could join him for the assignment.

In his first message after accepting the role, Queiroz made his intentions clear. He said, as cited by Ghanafa.org:

"I accept this mission with the same passion and commitment that have guided me throughout my career. Ghana is a nation of talent, pride, and footballing soul. I arrive with respect for its history and belief in its future."

"Together, with unity, discipline, and ambition, we will work to honour the expectations of a great football nation. This is not just another job — it is a mission."

When will Carlos Queiroz arrive in Ghana?

Attention has now shifted to his arrival, a question many Ghanaians have been asking since the announcement on April 13.

The former Manchester United assistant will touch down in the country on Thursday, April 23. He will address the media at a press conference at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Once he arrives, a formal unveiling is expected, bringing together media and key stakeholders.

According to Ghanasoccernet, as part of the standard procedure, he will also be introduced to the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams.

Carlos Queiroz takes charge of Ghana’s final phase of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz to begin work immediately

Beyond the ceremony, the real work begins immediately.

Queiroz is set to outline his short-term plan, focusing on assessing players, shaping a clear tactical identity, and preparing for crucial fixtures ahead.

Ghana’s build-up to the global tournament includes friendly matches against Mexico and Wales, offering the new coach limited time to fine-tune his squad.

With confidence in the camp shaken after four straight defeats that led to Addo’s exit, his task is both urgent and demanding.

Still, Queiroz brings pedigree. He has guided South Africa to World Cup qualification in 2002, led Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010, and managed Iran at three consecutive tournaments in 2014, 2018 and 2022, as cited by CAF Online.

Ghana opens its World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 before taking on England and Croatia in what promises to be a defining group stage journey.

Carlos Queiroz's humongous salary emerges

YEN.com.gh also reported that scrutiny over Carlos Queiroz’s suitability for the Black Stars job has been matched by growing interest in the financial commitment behind his appointment.

The Portuguese tactician is understood to be earning nearly double the salary of his predecessor, Otto Addo.

Source: YEN.com.gh