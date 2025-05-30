Meet football legend Roy Keane's children and inside his private family

Roy Keane has five children with his wife, Theresa Doyle: Shannon, Caragh, Aidan, Leah, and Alanna. There is roughly a 10-year age gap between the eldest and youngest, and unlike their father, most have pursued careers outside of soccer. Explore the lives of Roy Keane's children, including their ages and careers.

Roy Keane and his wife, Theresa Doyle, have five children .

. His second daughter, Caragh Keane, was diagnosed with lupus in 2021 .

. Roy Keane's only son, Aidan, is an Arsenal supporter despite his father being a Manchester United legend.

Roy Keane's fourth child, Leah, is engaged to professional footballer Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Roy Keane's youngest daughter, Alanna, is a skin specialist and laser therapist.

Roy Keane's profile summary

Full name Roy Maurice Keane Gender Male Date of birth 10 August 1971 Age 53 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Cork, Ireland Current residence Cheshire, United Kingdom Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Mother Marie Keane Father Maurice Keane Siblings 3 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Theresa Doyle Children 5 Profession Football pundit, former coach, former professional football player Clubs played for Cobh Ramblers, Nottingham Forest, Man Utd, Celtic Net worth $60 million Instagram @officialkeane16

Who are Roy Keane's children?

The former iconic football player is a dedicated father of five and speaks highly of his family. Here are details of Roy Keane's children's ages and careers.

1. Shannon Keane

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5 July 1994

5 July 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of May 2025)

30 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: Artist

Born on 5 July 1994 in the United Kingdom, Shannon Keane is the eldest of Roy Keane's children with his wife, Theresa Doyle. She is 30 years old as of May 2025, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Shannon is a professional artist. She maintains a private life, with limited public information available.

2. Caragh Keane

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1995

1995 Age: About 29 years old (as of May 2025)

About 29 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: Teacher, entrepreneur

Caragh Keane is Roy Keane's second daughter. She was born in 1995 in Manchester, United Kingdom, and is about 29 years old as of May 2025.

Caragh joined the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2014 and graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Geography. She furthered her studies by enrolling at the University of Cambridge and receiving a Postgraduate Sustainability Diploma.

Roy Keane's daughter began her professional career in education as the Head of Science and STEM Lead at Wilmslow Preparatory School. She has also worked as an Account Executive at Uber and a Partnerships Manager at The Intern Group.

In 2021, at the age of 25, Caragh was , an incurable condition that causes the immune system to attack healthy parts of the body. The disease led to hair loss, severe joint pain, and painful blisters on her face and body.

It also forced her to turn down her dream teaching job, and doctors recommended lifelong immunosuppressants and potentially chemotherapy.

Determined to take charge of her health, Caragh followed an anti-inflammatory, gut-friendly diet rich in healthy fats, whole foods, and fermented products. Within months, she noticed significant improvements in her symptoms.

With her father's support, Caragh founded Superkeen, a health-focused food company offering gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free cereals. The brand has gained popularity, and its products are available at major UK retail stores.

3. Aidan Keane

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1998

1998 Age: About 27 years old

About 27 years old Profession: Upcoming football player

Aidan, Roy Keane's only son, shares his father's passion for football, but with a twist: he's an Arsenal fan. Aiden was born in 1998 in Manchester, United Kingdom, and is about 27 years old as of 2025.

According to The Irish Sun, in an undated archive interview shared on Instagram in April 2023, Roy humorously commented on Aidan's football skills, noting his energy on the field. He said:

My young fella plays soccer now, he's 17. I think he plays like I do — he's not very good, but he runs around a lot.

4. Leah Keane

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 12 July 2001

12 July 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of May 2025)

23 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: Lifestyle influencer

Born on 12 July 2001 in the United Kingdom, Leah Keane, affectionately known by her father as No.4, is Roy Keane's fourth child. As of May 2025, she is 23 years old, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Leah has established herself in the fashion industry, sharing lifestyle and fashion content on her social media platforms.

Leah is engaged to Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The couple, who had been dating for several years, got engaged in June 2024 on a yacht near the Amalfi Coast.

Taylor, a defender for Southampton and the England national team, made headlines when he scored on his senior debut against the Republic of Ireland in November 2024.

ITV host Mark Pougatch joked with Roy Keane, saying that Taylor would bring up his goal over Christmas dinner, mainly because it took Roy three years to score for his national team. Humorously, Keane responded:

It's not done and dusted yet! Things can change very quickly in the Keane household.

5. Alanna Keane

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 2004

2004 Age: About 21 years old (as of 2025)

About 21 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Skin specialist and laser therapist

Alanna Keane, born in 2004 in the United Kingdom, is Roy Keane and Theresa Doyle's youngest child. Her father fondly refers to her as No.5. She is about 21.

Alanna is a skin specialist and laser therapist at the Little Cheshire Clinic in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. She prefers a low-key lifestyle away from the limelight.

FAQs

How many children does Roy Keane have? The former Irish footballer has five children with his wife, Theresa Doyle. Who was Roy Keane's first wife? Roy Keane's first and only wife is Theresa Doyle. Is Roy Keane still married? Roy Keane is still married. He has been married to Theresa Doyle since 1997. How old is Roy Keane's wife, Theresa Doyle? Theresa is about 56 years old as of 2025. She was born in 1956. Who is Roy Keane's son? The football pundit has one son called Aidan Keane. Who is Roy Keane's son-in-law? Roy Keane's son-in-law is Taylor Harwood-Bellis. He is engaged to his third daughter, Leah. How many grandchildren does Roy Keane have? The Irishman has three grandchildren as of this writing. What are Roy Keane's grandchildren's names? His grandchildren's names are not publicly shared.

Roy Keane's children are Shannon, Caragh, Aidan, Leah, and Alanna. His dedication to his family is evident through his public recognitions and support for his children's endeavours.

